Revolutionizing the Cannabis Staffing Industry

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Bluff Group is eager to announce their strategic partnership with Green Leaf Business Solutions to provide Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services to businesses in need of high volume hiring. The low cost and efficient RPO solutions will focus on a variety of positions including delivery drivers, budtenders, phone dispatchers, receptionists, packers, security personnel and more.

High Bluff Group is a cannabis recruitment agency that focuses on finding talent that fits a company's culture while highlighting the soft and hard benefits to achieve a successful placement. High Bluff Group has partnered with Green Leaf Business Solutions to provide payroll service solution that ensures compliance with local, state and federal laws. This new partnership will focus specifically on RPO solutions in which High Bluff Group will recruit high volume talent while Green Leaf Business Solutions ensures a rapid onboarding timeline with a focus on Human Resources and compliance.

"We are excited about this new model and have seen immediate adoption by emerging cannabis companies who are experiencing rapid growth," states Michael Larkins, Managing Partner of High Bluff Group.

"Cannabis continues to be a heavily regulated industry making it even more critical to have trusted partners when it comes to talent acquisition," said Larkins.

Though cannabis regulations continue to change across jurisdictions, the need for businesses to recruit reliable, professionals remain constant. In 2020 alone, there was an addition of 77,300 full-time jobs added to the cannabis industry; more than twice the number it added in 2019. This represents a 32% year-over-year cannabis job growth despite the pandemic which resulted in the worst U.S. economic growth since World War II.

Due to the continuous and rapid need for talent, High Bluff Group's RPO solutions have been in high demand because they act as an extension of the client's internal Human Resources department. By outsourcing the management of the recruiting functions, businesses have experienced an increase in onboarding efficiency and improved candidate quality all through a scalable solution that reduces client hiring costs by over 50%.

High Bluff Group and Green Leaf Business Solutions RPO program is designed to act as an extension of your organization to streamline processes and minimize change management. High Bluff Group's experienced Recruiters and technology integrations that focus on highlighting KPIs and SLAs matched with Green Leaf Business Solutions' thorough compliance, Human Resources and payroll functionalities that provide the ideal solution for a multitude of thriving cannabis companies.

If you are interested in RPO solutions or would like more information, please visit www.highbluffgroup.com or call 858.248.4494

About Green Leaf Business Solutions

Green Leaf Payroll and Business Solutions is a recognized leader in transparent Cannabis Payroll and Human Resource solutions. Servicing clients in more than 36 states, Green Leaf has a unique high direction, high support service model that's designed to help cannabis companies institute payroll, HR services and best practices. Our services support applicant tracking, onboarding, payroll, time keeping, benefit administration, scheduling, and other outsourced HR services.

Our motto is "Partner, Not Provider," so instead of simply providing the necessary information and then moving on, we take the time to teach our clients everything they need to know from the ground up. We're more than great technology, we help by providing great people, to help you, along the way! For more information, please visit: https://greenleafbizsolutions.com

