Revolutionizing the Car Wash Industry, MobileWash Grows 300 Percent Yearly

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileWash, the mobile car wash app, has grown 300 percent each year. A true on-demand car wash app, MobileWash brings the car wash to customers in minutes. This year, MobileWash has grown even further and will be expanding into five states by the end of summer from California into Nevada, Florida, Arizona and Texas.

Unlike other mobile car wash apps, MobileWash has extremely high standards, dedicated customer service representatives and branded vehicles. For example, MobileWash performs background checks as part of the vetting process and only partners with professional, insured, auto detailers. In addition to the Express, Deluxe and Premium options, MobileWash offers a-la-carte add-ons, such as clay bar treatment and water spot removal, to name a few.

Both customers and service providers are seeing the benefits of choosing MobileWash. Thousands of weekly users trust MobileWash's Quality Assurance Team, always working towards increased customer satisfaction.

As the company has grown, a major obstacle was converting detailers to the MobileWash standard but, through hard work and dedication, the company's core values have been adopted by all their washers.

"We're always improving the app to ensure customer and detailer fulfillment. Our dedicated users are wonderful. For instance, Suzy in Glendale has used MobileWash 58 times with her Land Rover in the last 17 months. Kris from Huntington Beach has entrusted us with his Cadillac 64 times in the last 17 months. Along with these regular customers, there are many others who count on MobileWash weekly. With how expansive the company has become, we get many requests a day from cities that don't have MobileWash yet, so ideally we're just going to keep expanding," said Al Davi, CEO of MobileWash.

MobileWash uses dynamic pricing. The price of the car wash and auto detailing service is calculated based on the make and model of the vehicle, the time of day and other factors.

MobileWash stands by its motto "Car Wash in Minutes." To experience MobileWash, download the app on Google Play or App Store.

For media inquiries, contact Hunter Huddleston at (888) 209-5585.

Related Images

mobilewash.png

mobilewash-app.jpg

mobilewash-partner.jpg

mobilewash-detailing.jpg

Related Links

Detail Car Wash Pomona

Car Interior Cleaning Pomona

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ya6xyV-pSYA

SOURCE MobileWash