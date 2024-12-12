Revolutionizing the Green Hydrogen Market: City of Lancaster and City of Industry Launch First Public Hydrogen (FPH2)--the First Public Hydrogen Utility

LANCASTER, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is proud to announce the launch of First Public Hydrogen (FPH 2 )—a new public renewable hydrogen utility. FPH 2 is designed to transform the renewable hydrogen market by connecting producers with reliable off-takers through a seamless, transparent process.

"Here in Lancaster, we have made groundbreaking steps to foster a successful and sustainable hydrogen economy," said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of the City of Lancaster, and Chair of the FPH 2 Board of Directors. "First Public Hydrogen is the next step in that journey. I am honored to serve as chair of the FPH 2 board, and alongside leading experts from across government, industry, academia, and labor unions. I am ready to bring the same level of dedication and innovation that brought the rise in renewable hydrogen technologies we see in Lancaster, to the rest of California."

FPH 2 is a joint powers authority (JPA) between the City of Lancaster and the City of Industry, California. Currently, there exists a significant disconnect: large off-takers of renewable hydrogen seek seamless purchasing without the burden of project vetting, while producers face significant upfront investment challenges. FPH 2 bridges this gap to foster collaboration and drive market growth. FPH 2 bridges this gap, fostering collaboration to drive hydrogen market development and growth.

"The City of Industry is proud to partner with Lancaster in launching First Public Hydrogen," said Cory Moss, Mayor of the City of Industry. "This groundbreaking initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability while fostering economic growth. By creating a transparent and scalable hydrogen utility, FPH2 positions our region and California as leaders in the clean energy revolution. Together, we are paving the way for a future powered by renewable green hydrogen."

The public utility will work to connect renewable hydrogen producers, including those producing through solar energy, wind energy, and renewable natural gas, with confirmed and reliable buyers that have plans to leverage renewable hydrogen's decarbonization potential across several industries, including shipping and ports, transportation, and the power sector.

The FPH 2 Board of Directors will be chaired by City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. Mayor Parris has been a leader in renewable hydrogen developments and is a key figure in the transformation of Lancaster into a global leader in clean and renewable hydrogen technology. Other board appointees will include experts with deep renewable hydrogen knowledge including: Aura Vasquez, Vasquez Solutions; Joël Barton, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; Jack Brouwer, National Fuel Cell Research Center, University of California, Irvine and; Tanya Peacock, EcoEngineers.

The day-to-day operation of FPH 2 will be led by CEO Jason Caudle, General Counsel Allison Burns, and Assistant Director Alexus Merino.

"The launch of First Public H2 is a pivotal moment in ushering in a greener era," said Jack Brouwer, Director of the Clean Energy Institute at UC Irvine and Board Member of FPH2. "Green hydrogen technologies and infrastructure have been ready, but they've remained largely untapped due to the absence of a robust market. FPH2 will catalyze and develop a sustainable hydrogen market, transforming the energy landscape and paving the way for a clean energy future. I am thrilled to play a role in this revolutionary shift and to contribute to the growth of this vital market."

About The City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. www.cityoflancasterca.gov

About The City of Industry

The City of Industry is a thriving hub for business and innovation, fostering growth and sustainability for over 3,000 businesses. With a focus on renewable energy and cutting-edge technology, the City of Industry plays a vital role in advancing California's clean energy economy.

www.cityofindustry.org/

