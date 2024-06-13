Revolutionizing the Healthcare Experience with Relationship Rounds™

Shifting from Task Based to Relationship-Centric Rounding for Enhanced Patient and Workforce Engagement

OMAHA, Neb., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading provider of healthcare experience solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Relationship Rounds™ in collaboration with the Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF). This collaboration promises to revolutionize healthcare leadership conversations.

Relationship Rounds™ represents a fusion of data and expertise dedicated to equipping healthcare leaders with comprehensive tools for fostering meaningful workforce connections and optimizing patient care experiences.

The Relationship Rounds™ solution, developed through the collective insights of HXF and PRC, offers an integrated solution tailored to the dynamic demands of modern healthcare environments. By merging HXF's profound understanding of patient-centered care with PRC's renowned expertise in healthcare analytics, this initiative redefines the standard for leadership engagement and patient experience excellence.

"We are thrilled to introduce a new playbook to support healthcare leaders. The old rules of best practices no longer apply," said Katie Owens, CEO of HXF. "At HXF, we have observed leaders rounding practices with employees, physicians, and patients and remapped high impact strategies to strengthen belonging and inclusive care through rounding. Through this collaboration, we aim to equip healthcare organizations with the competencies, consistent practices, digital tools and insights needed to cultivate authentic connections within their organizations."

"We are excited to join forces with HXF in pioneering this groundbreaking approach to leadership rounding," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. "By integrating HXF's expertise in patient experience with PRC's robust solutions for patient, employee, and physician loyalty, we are empowering healthcare leaders to navigate the complexities of retention, quality, safety, and patient care with confidence and compassion."

Through a seamless integration of best practices and innovative technology, HXF and PRC are poised to set a new standard for workforce engagement and patient-centered care, one relationship at a time. For more information about the Relationship Rounds™ solution, contact [email protected].

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the experience management space, is taking experience solutions to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community health, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. PRC clients have a dedicated success team which includes advisors and consultants along with access to leading practices, 1:1 coaching, and further resources to accelerate paths to excellence. PRC's proprietary healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCExcellence.com

About Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF)

HXF equips leaders and organizations to overcome obstacles and drive meaningful performance outcomes. Our vision at HXF is audaciously simple: shaping cultures so every person can receive and deliver the best healthcare. Every organization wants to improve, to do better, to achieve greater experiences—sometimes the struggle is in the "how". We offer coaching services, speaking engagements, live webinars, the Healthcare Experience Academy, and assessments to equip organizations to achieve their healthcare experience potential. Healthcare Experience Foundation proudly powers PRC's Excellence Accelerator Coaching and Improvement Division.

