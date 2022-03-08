Revolutionizing the Laundry Sector, Global Tech-guru Mr Jeff is Set to Open First U.S. Franchise in Miami

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Jeff, a laundry service infused with cutting-edge AI technology, has globally modernized the tedious task of laundry in more than 30 countries. Through its proprietary mobile app, consumers can schedule on-demand laundry services to be picked up and dropped off at their door in a 48-hour window. Revolutionizing the laundry industry, Mr Jeff is expanding into the United States with its first location opening in the Miami area. Located at 1575 Sunset Dr. in Coral Gables, FL, the new Mr Jeff location will open on March 16.

The Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County Mr Jeff location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur and Miami-resident, Sergio Aguirre, who was introduced to Mr Jeff while living in Mexico. He was immediately attracted to how the brand modernized the reoccurring, time-consuming task of laundry, with a strong business model, advanced product solutions, and an innovative app, to meet the growing needs of busy consumers.

"After learning Mr Jeff was expanding into the United States, I jumped at the opportunity to open this business to help people in the Miami area replace the time spent doing laundry every weekend, with time better spent enjoying experiences with friends and family," said Aguirre. "With convenience and a desire for more free time, combined with the current ability to have everything from meals, groceries, and home supplies delivered right to your doorstep – the South Florida market is ripe for outsourced laundry services."

Mr Jeff was founded in 2015 by three entrepreneurs in Spain, who wanted to make life easier for their community, just like the brand's namesake Geoffrey – the beloved, witty butler featured on the hit 90's sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The trio built Mr Jeff to bring the convenience of Amazon or Uber Eats to day-to-day services like laundry.

Mr Jeff offers an efficient and affordable turn-key laundry solution ideally suited for today's busy consumers. After a customer schedules a service through the Jeff app, the laundry bag is picked up (at whatever time and place is most convenient to them) with a contact-free protocol, brought to the Mr Jeff hub to be cleaned, and then returned to the customer's location of choice within 48 hours. While customers have an option to drop off and/or pick up their clothes at the physical Mr Jeff location, it's easy to understand why the majority of today's consumers choose the convenience of the pickup and delivery services. Mr Jeff services include delivery and pick up, wash and fold, wet and dry cleaning, ironing, pressing, and also offers monthly membership options at reduced rates.

In celebration of the Miami location, community members are invited to attend the grand opening on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. The Mr Jeff team, along with DJ Benny (@paulinobenny), one of the trendiest DJs in both Miami and NYC who is recognized worldwide having performed in countries like Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, UK and others, will lead the grand opening events and ribbon cutting with music, activities and games where attendees can win some cool prizes.

Peter Stern, Managing Director of Mr Jeff in the U.S., expects to find vast success with the Mr Jeff vertical in the states, and especially in Florida due to the dense populations of its major markets, thriving economy full of active residents, and the overall community of college students, to engage as early-on brand adopters. "Being that Florida ranks fourth in the U.S. for the largest college student population, Mr Jeff is an attractive business opportunity for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to meet the growing needs of students and other individuals living a busy, 'on the go' lifestyle, who want to outsource the tedious, ongoing task of laundry."

To ensure laundry services are easily accessible for busy consumers in the U.S., throughout this year, Mr Jeff is expanding its footprint into other booming U.S. locations such as Massachusetts, Texas, New York, as well as additional markets ripe for development within the state of Florida, including Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

Individual Mr Jeff owners can take advantage of a turnkey business model with the tech and AI to support growth. From day one, individual owners are provided with every essential needed to run and operate their own business. Starting with a comprehensive "Business in a Box," Mr Jeff provides its owners with three proprietary tech products: The Jeff App – giving customers the ability to schedule on-demand services from the palm of their hands, The Jeff Suite – a unique business management software designed to cater to the needs of the business and support its growth with functions such as invoicing, P&L analysis, and a marketing assistant tool with automated recommendations, and The Jeff Driver App – connect to the Jeff Suite and Jeff App to manage all the pickup and delivery timings and routes.

For more information about Mr Jeff in Coral Gables, visit https://jeff.com/us/mrjeff/ or call (+1) 786 505 0201. Mr Jeff press image folder.

ABOUT MR JEFF

Mr Jeff, a tech-based home-delivery laundry service, is part of Jeff, a wellness services platform founded in Valencia, Spain in 2015 by three young entrepreneurs. With Mr Jeff hubs in over 30 countries, the goal is to provide The Good Good Life to both its users and business owners. Announcing the opportunity to expand the footprint of individually owned and operated locations in the United States last year, Mr Jeff is specifically looking for qualified entrepreneurs in Arizona; Colorado; Delaware; Florida; Kansas; Massachusetts; Missouri; New Hampshire; Nevada; New Jersey; Ohio; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Texas; Tennessee and Vermont. For more information on bringing a Mr Jeff to your community please visit https://franchise.jeff.com/en-us/mrjeff

