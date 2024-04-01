Revolutionizing the Supply Chain Landscape: Jarrett Announces Second Annual Supply Chain Summit

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett, a nationwide leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, will bring together top-tier executives and thought leaders from across the supply chain industry at the highly anticipated Jarrett Supply Chain Summit for the second consecutive year on Aug. 8 in Orrville, Ohio.

Save the date for Aug. 8!

"We are excited to host this premier event that will provide industry leaders and innovative professionals the opportunity to share insights, experiences and best practices that drive the future of supply chain management," said Mike Jarrett, CEO of Jarrett.

The Jarrett Supply Chain Summit is an educational event focusing on the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping today's supply chain landscape. Attendees can expect valuable insights, dynamic panel discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities with leading experts, executives and professionals in the field.

Distinguished speakers slated for the event include Satish Jindel, founder and president of SJ Consulting Group, Inc. and ShipMatrix; Lance Healy, co-founder and CEO of FreightFacts; Gary Moore, president and CEO of HEXPOL; Geoffrey Muessig, executive VP and CMO of PITT OHIO; alongside Jarrett CEO Mike Jarrett, and many others.

The summit will cover a range of topics including the state of the transportation industry, supply chain leadership in sustainability, driving supply chain efficiency, preferred shipper status and more.

In addition to the Summit, Jarrett will host the Hearts for Heartland benefit for the Heartland Education Community, a local nonprofit organization supporting the local school community. The event will feature music, family fun and silent and live auctions, with country music artist Phil Vassar performing a private concert.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit https://www.gojarrett.com/supply-chain-summit .

ABOUT JARRETT

Jarrett Logistics is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with client service offices in New York and North Carolina. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry for providing world-class service, technology and premier services to many of the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

