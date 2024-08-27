Revolutionizing Utility: Lug Wagons Launches the SC.1 Electric Wagon

With over 15 miles of range and a 500-lb hauling capacity, it's more tool than toy.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lug Wagons is introducing a first-of-its-kind all-purpose electric utility wagon. The SC1 by Lug Wagons packs 700 watts of power into two hub motors on a patent pending t-slot deck. The SC1 also provides 110 Volt AC power and two USB ports at the ready for charging phones or powering gear. "It is certainly more tool than toy," says founder and CEO Evan Currid who previously founded Tepui roof top tents acquired by the Thule Group in 2018 and more recently HitchFire, the maker of hitch mounted grills and cargo solutions. "We aim to deliver the perfect blend of power, capacity, and range, all on the most adaptable and customizable deck possible."

Marketed as a do anything, go anywhere workhorse that can lug up to 500 lbs. and has a range of more than 15 miles on a single charge, the SC1 is geared more towards farm, utility, and commercial uses but has plenty of appeal to those hauling around kids and beach gear. The most unique aspect of the Lug Wagons SC1 is the patent pending t-slot deck which allows it to be configured and customized for each user's own unique needs. "Toolboxes, side rails, trailer goose necks, coolers and really anything you can bolt down is attachable to the deck and with the type of range and power we have packed into the SC1 you really open up a broad range of use cases for contractors, farmers, sporting events or even Burning Man." says Currid.

Lug Wagons is launching the pre-order campaign via Kickstarter now and hopes to start delivering units by early next year with a price point between $1,300 and $2,000 depending on options and accessories. "Certainly, more expensive than your childhood wagon but could your kids wagon take 500 lbs. straight up hill with ease, probably not." Says Currid.

The SC1 doesn't compromise on functionality or user experience while pushing the limits of what can be done with four wheels and your imagination. Whether you need a robust commercial tool or a fun weekend companion for family outings, the SC1 won't disappoint.

About Lug Wagons:

Lug Wagons leads a new category of electric assist wagons that are powerful, rugged, and customizable with their patent pending t-slot deck. Each wagon is purpose-built, made with the highest quality materials, and designed to withstand the toughest conditions. Don't haul it. Lug it™.

