Revolutionizing Veterinary Practice Management: Dr. Lauren Jones, VMD, Joins Shepherd Veterinary Software as Director of Veterinary Medicine

PRESCOTT, Ariz., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Veterinary Software is excited to announce the appointment of Lauren Jones, VMD, as its new Director of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Jones brings unparalleled expertise and a vision for the future of veterinary care to our innovative team.

A distinguished University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine graduate, Dr. Jones's clinical interests include canine reproduction, neonatal care, preventative medicine, and exotics. She has a proven track record of successfully transforming veterinary practices, driving remarkable growth and operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jones to our team," says Kyle Estes, General Manager at Shepherd Veterinary Software. "Her strategic insight and dedication to advancing patient care align perfectly with our mission. Dr. Jones has been instrumental in guiding veterinary practices towards a paperless future, advocating for seamless user experiences, and pushing us to enhance our software continuously."

In her new role, Dr. Jones will spearhead the development of industry-leading solutions that empower veterinarians, streamline workflows, and enhance patient care. As a dedicated Shepherd user since 2018, she knows how our software can transform a practice's daily operations, increasing productivity and uplifting team morale. Look forward to her industry insights through our webinars, podcasts, and live events - follow us on social media to stay updated!

Dr. Jones's commitment to innovative veterinary care and Shepherd's vision is set to revolutionize the industry. "Shepherd is about more than just good software—it's about restoring joy to veterinary professionals by allowing them to focus on what truly matters: helping animals."

About Shepherd Veterinary Software: Shepherd is the nation's fastest-growing PIMS, with leading solutions for today's veterinary practices. We empower veterinarians with intuitive, efficient, and comprehensive software tools that simplify the complexities of veterinary practice management. From appointment scheduling to medical records management, Shepherd helps veterinary professionals focus on what matters most—the well-being of their patients. Learn more about Shepherd today at www.shepherd.vet !

