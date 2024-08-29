Revolutionizing Welding: The YesWelder Firstess DP200 Launch

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YesWelder, a recognized leader in the welding industry, is celebrated for its commitment to quality and innovation. Recently, the brand received the prestigious FCA (Family Choice Award) in mid-August, further solidifying its reputation for excellence. Building on this momentum, YesWelder is now setting new industry standards with the launch of the YesWelder Firstess DP200 on Kickstarter. This cutting-edge welding machine combines industrial-grade precision with powerful performance and user-friendly design, all at an unparalleled price point. While YesWelder has effectively utilized crowdfunding to engage with a broader audience, it is their relentless pursuit of innovation and quality that truly sets them apart, resonating deeply with the global welding community.

Mission and Vision

YesWelder's mission is to expand the welding community by making welding accessible to everyone, from seasoned professionals to beginners. The company focuses on creating high-quality products that meet the genuine needs of users, drawing from customer feedback to drive innovation. The Firstess DP200 exemplifies this commitment, bringing cutting-edge technology and practical design to the forefront of the welding industry.

Key Features of the YesWelder Firstess DP200

1. Industrial Grade Precision + Ease of Use + Cost-Effectiveness

Industrial Grade Precision: The Firstess DP200 is equipped with advanced parameter settings and delivers superior welding performance, featuring the patent-pending YesWelder PulseFlex™ System and YesWelder AdaptivePulse™ technology. These technologies provide multiple welding modes and adaptive pulse waveform control, enhancing both flexibility and performance.





Ease of Use: Designed with accessibility in mind, the Firstess DP200 includes a Smart Setting function, intuitive interaction design, and a large 7" screen for clear visibility. The YesWelder IntuiWeld™ UI offers intelligent welding settings tailored to specific tasks, making professional results easier to achieve.





Cost-Effectiveness: Despite its premium features, the Firstess DP200 is positioned as the best value in its price range, offering industrial-grade quality and advanced features at a competitive cost.

2. Multi-Process Capability + Versatile Application

Multi-Process Capability: This versatile machine offers four welding functions with 200A power, including MIG, Pulse, and DualPulse™ MIG capabilities, along with flux-cored, lift TIG, and stick welding. This makes the Firstess DP200 suitable for a wide range of welding tasks.





Versatile Application: With dual voltage capability (120V/240V), the Firstess DP200 is ideal for various environments, from home workshops to professional settings. It handles a variety of materials and thicknesses, making it a versatile tool for any welder.

3. User-Friendly Design

Comprehensive Accessories: The Firstess DP200 is ready for use straight out of the box, with all necessary accessories included. Its design supports software upgrades, ensuring that the machine remains up-to-date with the latest features and improvements.





50 Memory Slots with Customizable Notes: To further enhance user-friendliness, the Firstess DP200 offers 50 memory slots (MIG/MAG) that allow users to save their preferred welding settings. Each memory slot supports custom notes, enabling welders to quickly recall and apply the exact settings for specific tasks or projects, streamlining the welding process and improving efficiency.

A New Chapter in Welding

YesWelder continues to revolutionize the welding industry with the launch of the Firstess DP200. This machine offers industrial-grade quality at an unbeatable price, making it a valuable addition to any welder's toolkit. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking innovation—support the campaign today and secure your Firstess DP200 at an exclusive Kickstarter price.

