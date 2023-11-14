Revolutionizing Wellness: Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Mushroom Immune Booster and More in Exciting Supplement Expansion

Revolutionizing Wellness: Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Mushroom Immune Booster and More in Exciting Supplement Expansion

New products launched under its 51 supplements subsidiary

Melbourne, Fla, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking New Ground in Health and Wellness: Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI) proudly steps into the future of fitness and health with its latest innovative launches. We're thrilled to introduce an exhilarating range of new products under our esteemed 51 supplement and nutrition brand, setting a new benchmark in the dynamic health and wellness industry.

Leading the Charge with 51's Mushroom Immune Booster: Dive into the thriving mushroom supplement market with our trailblazing Mushroom Immune Booster. 51 has meticulously crafted this top-tier product, responding swiftly to market demands and delivering unparalleled quality.

But wait, there's more! Joining our Mushroom Immune Booster are our meticulously formulated Creatine and Glutamine supplements, alongside our delightfully tasty Probiotic and Collagen gummies. This launch underscores our commitment to comprehensive body care, catering to both internal wellness and external beauty.

Expanding Our Horizons: We're ecstatic to blend these new offerings with our existing powerhouse products, including our pre-workout line, BCCA line, and Whey protein line. All these and more are available for direct purchase on our website, marking a new era in our journey towards empowering consumers to embrace a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle.

A Message from the Top: "I'm overjoyed to share with our shareholders and customers that 51 is leaping into several highly sought-after categories within the health and wellness sphere," exclaims Robert Clark, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "Our goal is to provide a holistic health and wellness journey, enhancing performance, accelerating development, beautifying appearances, and sharpening focus."

And that's not all! We've also recently streamlined our operations, significantly reducing our issued and outstanding common shares of stock by seventy million (70,000,000) shares, paving the way for a more efficient and customer-focused future.

Discover the 51 Difference: To experience this revolutionary shift in supplements and nutrition, visit us at https://get51fit.com and join us in this exciting new chapter of wellness and vitality!

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (Ticker symbol: CAFI), a publicly traded entity presently in the process of a name and symbol transition to become Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. This transformation accompanies the company's ownership of three distinct subsidiaries entrenched within the domains of sports supplementation, fitness apparatus, and the realm of holistic well-being. These subsidiaries encompass 51, LLC, a distinguished brand specializing in sports supplementation; The Quickness, the proud bearer of a patent for pioneering athletic training equipment, meticulously crafted to amplify linebacker development; and Astound NMN, a beacon of excellence within the anti-aging sector, heralding the era of DNA reparation through its premium supplements. Guided by an unwavering commitment, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains at the forefront of ingenuity, consistently presenting avant-garde solutions infused with state-of-the-art technology, poised to empower individuals in their pursuit of fitness and holistic health aspirations. Furthermore, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains actively engrossed in the pursuit of strategic acquisitions, aimed at fortifying its portfolio by incorporating profit-generating enterprises into its fold.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

