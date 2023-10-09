Revolutionizing Wig Wear: Introducing The UNice Bye Bye Knots Wig Collection

UNice

09 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ground-breaking evolution in the realm of wig making. The hair industry's trusted human hair experts, UNice, release their Bye-Bye Knots Wig. Hand-sewn, custom bleached, and ready-to-wear the UNice Bye-Bye Knots Wig makes luxury premium salon-quality installs easy to achieve at home for even the most beginner of wig wearers.

The Secret Behind the Success of UNice Bye-Bye Knots Wig:

  • Hand Bleached Knots:
    A meticulous four-step bleaching process ensures knotless lace, avoiding over-processing.

  • The Golden Lace Ratio:
    Extensive measurements of over 100 head shapes have resulted in a 7x5 measurement that provides customizable coverage for all head sizes, eliminating the discomfort of ill-fitting wigs.

  • Invisi U-Line Pre-cut Lace:
    Neatly trimmed zigzag lace designed to mimic the natural hairline reduces the chance of visible lines or rough edges.

  • 100% Glueless:
    Equipped with a built-in sling comb and adjustable straps, this wig requires no adhesives and provides a breathable, comfortable fit.

  • Ready To Wear:
    The pre-plucked hairline mimics a natural hairline, complete with baby hair for added authenticity.

Always one step ahead of the trends, UNice uses its expertise of over 20 years to create a fresh out-of-the-salon look at home. Beautiful luxurious hair accessible for all is a key component of UNice hair. Autumn Smith, who oversees UNice Bye Bye Knots Wigs, says that "Bye Bye Knots Wigs truly embodies 'one hair for all'."

About UNice

UNice is dedicated to inspiring all people worldwide to express their most authentic selves. You cannot be defined and neither should your style. Visit unice.com for celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans for an unmatched salon experience at any of UNice on-site locations.

Cathy Jodie
Marketing
UNice
[email protected] 

