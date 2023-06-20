Revolutionizing Workplace Services: Thriver Introduces AI Chatbot for Enhanced Customer Experience

News provided by

Thriver Technologies Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thriver, a leading workplace service management technology company, proudly announces the release of its revolutionary AI Chatbot. Developed by Thriver's R&D team, this cutting-edge addition enhances the user experience and simplifies workplace service management.

The Thriver AI Chatbot leverages the power of artificial intelligence to seamlessly provide users with recommendations, bookings, and support within the Thriver technology suite. This intelligent culture concierge empowers employees to effortlessly request personalized recommendations for various workplace services based on their preferences and needs.

With the AI Chatbot, employees can converse with a virtual concierge to explore and discover the trendiest team services available through the Thriver marketplace. From booking team-building activities to ordering food for the office or planning a holiday party, the AI Chatbot is a one-stop solution for all workplace service needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Thriver AI Chatbot as a game-changing feature," said Eran Henig, CEO & CTO of Thriver. "As the first player in our industry to launch such an innovative solution, we are committed to continuously evolving and providing our clients with advanced tools to streamline their workplace service management. The AI Chatbot brings convenience and personalization, enabling exceptional employee experiences."

The AI Chatbot not only facilitates service discovery and bookings but also provides real-time support and assistance. It automates tasks, answers FAQs, and collects valuable feedback to enhance the overall employee experience.

An advantage of the Thriver AI Chatbot is its seamless integration with the existing Thriver ecosystem. It connects with features like Thriver's proprietary marketplace with thousands of workplace culture services. The AI Chatbot also integrates with Thriver's group ordering and employee feedback tools, creating a comprehensive solution for workplace service management.

Thriver remains committed to transforming how businesses manage workplace services by leveraging innovative technologies. The AI Chatbot solidifies Thriver's market leadership and dedication to delivering state-of-the-art tools and exceptional user experiences.

For more information and early access, visit the Thriver for Business page.

SOURCE Thriver Technologies Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.