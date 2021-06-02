Révolutionnaire Announces Launch of New Social Network for Changemakers

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Révolutionnaire , the brand committed to celebrating diversity through inclusive apparel and beyond, announced today the launch of a new social network to empower, inspire, and incubate a generation of changemakers. Launching on the anniversary of Blackout Tuesday, Révolutionnaire fills a gap as a fit-for-purpose digital connection point for engaged young citizens interested in learning and affecting real change.

As a social network for changemakers and those seeking information about social causes, Révolutionnaire will equip members with the necessary tools, community, and information needed to accelerate and amplify their impact. During a pivotal moment in society when it can be especially challenging to find the proper resources and credible information to support important social justice initiatives, Révolutionnaire provides a seamless way to connect, learn, and take action.

Co-founded by sister duo Nia and Justice Faith, Révolutionnaire began with a mission to democratize dance apparel with inclusive colorways that empower all to celebrate the skin they're in. As a lifelong dancer, 19-year-old Howard University student Nia Faith saw the need for diverse apparel offerings that went beyond the limited nude colorways to suit dancers of all backgrounds. After spending countless hours dyeing dancewear to match her skin tone and experiencing a segregated studio, she knew it was time for change and launched Révolutionnaire's inclusive clothing line that served and empowered all individuals. Inspired by their impact within the dance industry and passion for social change, Nia, alongside her sister and co-founder, Justice, made it their mission to build Révolutionnaire into a platform to address a range of social justice issues. Today, the young entrepreneurs have evolved the brand into a larger movement with key resources that empower individuals to use their dreams to fuel revolutions.

"Young people have been at the forefront of social movements throughout history," said Justice Faith, Co-Founder of Révolutionnaire. "Last summer saw an unprecedented level of engagement as people took to the streets to make every voice heard like never before. That energy continues today, with much more work to be done."

Révolutionnaire will offer a diverse library of accessible content and built-in action items such as petitions, fundraisers, donation drives, email campaigns and more. The platform will further empower individuals to get involved in causes they are passionate about and drive societal change.

"Whether you're a long-time activist looking for new ways to take action or a budding changemaker interested in supporting a cause, but don't know where to start, Révolutionnaire is here to bring people together and ignite change," said Nia Faith, Co-Founder of Révolutionnaire. "It's time for us all to do more, follow our dreams for a better tomorrow, and together, our dreams can fuel a revolution."

Led by over 30 young activists from across North America, Révolutionnaire's team includes Action and Content Leaders who bring their expertise in organizing, community building and fighting for social justice. Launching to market with innovative resources to make getting involved easier than ever, the new hub focuses initially on five key causes; Criminal Justice Reform, Environmentalism, Gun Reform , Housing and Food Security, Racial Equity, with more to come.

About Révolutionnaire:

Founded by sisters Nia and Justice Faith, Révolutionnaire is the ultimate social network for young changemakers. Originally created to revolutionize dance apparel and empower all to celebrate the skin they're in, Révolutionnaire has transformed into a larger movement to give individuals the network, tools, and information needed to use their dreams to fuel revolutions. Révolutionnaire stands at the intersection of community platforms and social change movements to revolutionize how people connect and take action on the causes they care about.

