Revolution's Latest Order One Software Release Makes It Even Easier for Restaurants to Facilitate and Fulfill Off-Premise Orders

The comprehensive Order One platform submits all orders – regardless of how they were placed – directly into a restaurant's point of sale (POS) system, removing the need for specialized tablets – which require valuable staff to re-enter orders. Beyond being able to automatically submit orders from all customer input points (phone, web, mobile, text, chat), Order One also monitors submitted orders from start to finish and provides order management protection. If there's a problem, such as credit card processing failures, Order One, along with its live issue monitoring and order resolution team, will troubleshoot in real-time and ensure customer satisfaction.

In addition, Order One captures customer data to provide restaurant customers with a great experience and insights on order history and activities, offering a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and empowering them with the necessary data to drive revenue and to make crucial business decisions. And now, with the release of the 3.0 version, Order One is a more powerful offering with the following features:

Angular 2.0 Ordering Sites : A visually appealing and experiential presentation of restaurants' menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

: A visually appealing and experiential presentation of restaurants' menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability. Delivery Enablement : Ability to allow restaurant groups to expand their capabilities by providing a direct-from-the-restaurant delivery option for their customer base couriered by top services such as DoorDash.

: Ability to allow restaurant groups to expand their capabilities by providing a direct-from-the-restaurant delivery option for their customer base couriered by top services such as DoorDash. Chat Ordering : The ability to receive chat assistance on an online or mobile order, and to connect to the same live agent for further assistance.

: The ability to receive chat assistance on an online or mobile order, and to connect to the same live agent for further assistance. Group Ordering : Ability to have a group order managed, submitted and paid for by a singular payer or multiple payers.

: Ability to have a group order managed, submitted and paid for by a singular payer or multiple payers. Repeat Ordering : Ability for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering.

: Ability for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering. Social Login and Sharing: The ability for customers to sync and login via social media accounts and directly share menu items, favorites and other content across social platforms.

"We launched Order One to provide a solution to restaurants that were frustrated with the current off-premise ordering systems on the market," said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. "Our collaborative, merchant-first approach continues to lead to valuable feedback from our restaurant partners on what they want next from us. We incorporated the most requested features in the latest rollout to continue to innovate and provide the best experience our restaurant partners' customers deserve."

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified phone, mobile and online order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution's backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers.

