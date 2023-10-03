Revolv Names Clean Mobility Leader Arno Harris to Board of Directors

With a 25-year-long track record scaling clean energy companies, Harris will accelerate Revolv's growth plans amid the rise of EV fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolv , a leading full-service provider of electric commercial fleets, today announced the appointment of renowned clean energy leader Arno Harris to its Board of Directors. Joining Greenbacker Principal Quinn Pasloske and Revolv CEO Scott Davidson, Harris was an early investor in Revolv whose expertise in strategic partnerships will be instrumental as the company scales across the United States.

Clean energy veteran Arno Harris joins Revolv’s board as the company scales to expedite EV fleet adoption.

Arno Harris has nearly three decades of experience founding and scaling successful businesses at the intersection of clean energy and electric mobility. Harris notably founded Recurrent Energy, one of North America's largest solar project developers later acquired by Canadian Solar, as well as Prevalent Power, one of California's fastest-growing commercial solar project developers. With an eye for policy advocacy and a strong track record of quickly growing clean energy companies, he brings a critical perspective to advance Revolv's long-term vision to simplify EV fleet adoption.

"We're seeing a crowded landscape emerge in the ever-growing EV fleets segment. With many companies focused on just one piece of the puzzle that corporations are looking for, like vehicle purchasing or charging, Revolv is unique in its ability to do it all – from charging to asset management to utility interconnections," said Harris. "That's what attracted me from the get-go, as an early investor, and I'm looking forward to continuing to support this team of mobility, energy and fleet veterans to advance the electrification of transportation."

Today, Harris serves as an independent director on the board of PG&E, California's largest investor-owned utility, as well as Origis Energy, a leading developer of solar power and energy storage in North America. He also remains an active advisor to a number of companies in various sectors, including EV fleet charging optimization software, energy storage development, advanced materials and more.

"With experience leading many of the nation's most successful clean energy and electrification businesses, we've been fortunate to have Arno's support since the very beginning," said Scott Davidson, Revolv CEO. "As we scale to manage thousands of light, medium and heavy-duty fleets, Arno brings a trifecta of market, policy and financial experience and will be instrumental in supporting our growth as we convert corporate fleets – an essential segment in the energy transition – to electric."

