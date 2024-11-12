REVOLVE AND LEAGUE ONE VOLLEYBALL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO REDEFINE SPORTS AND FASHION FOR WOMEN

REVOLVE becomes LOVB's official online fashion retail partner, placing the professional volleyball league's formidable and fashion-forward athletes on center stage to drive a next-generation, sports-influenced fashion community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- League One Volleyball (LOVB) – the largest brand in youth volleyball with its professional volleyball league launching its first serve on January 8, 2025 – today announced that it has entered into an unprecedented partnership with REVOLVE, the premier fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. REVOLVE is the official online fashion retail partner for LOVB, positioning its athletes as influential voices at the intersection of sports and fashion. By curating looks from REVOLVE's extensive portfolio of brands, LOVB's athletes will bring their authentic style personalities, and powerful presence to a fashion-forward tunnel walk experience.

This partnership aligns with REVOLVE's strategy to engage with emerging communities that resonate with its core audience while extending the brand's reach into the rapidly growing women's sports market that values empowerment and style. By aligning with LOVB's athletes, REVOLVE will showcase these players as influential tastemakers and reinforce its position as a lifestyle brand championing confidence, authenticity, and individual style.

"We're continuously innovating REVOLVE's strategy to align with cultural trends and expand our market reach," said Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE Group Inc. "With volleyball being one of the most popular women's sports, LOVB's athletes represent a new wave of influencers who resonate with young audiences by showcasing athletic talent and originality. Partnering with LOVB allows us to strategically merge fashion and sports, creating fresh opportunities to engage customers and drive brand growth."

To kick off the partnership, LOVB and REVOLVE will launch a campaign highlighting five of LOVB's pro athletes - American Olympic medalists Kelsey Robinson Cook , Chiaka Ogbogu , Jordyn Poulter , Micha Hancock and Jordan Thompson . These athletes embody the core attributes of REVOLVE's Gen Z audience - confident, personable, fashionable, fun, and engaging leaders.

The partnership will also bring the REVOLVE brand to life within the game-day experience, with the REVOLVE logo prominently displayed on the back of the LOVB league jerseys across all six professional teams, worn by 84 players throughout the season. Fans can expect an exclusive "Players' Tunnel Walk presented by REVOLVE," where athletes will showcase curated fashion looks in a high-energy tunnel walk experience. LOVB's matches will be broadcast and streamed, including matches on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. Additionally, REVOLVE will engage fans during game time with "Timeout Fancam Fit Check presented by REVOLVE" at games throughout the 60-match season. Together, these elements create an immersive blend of fashion and sport that positions LOVB athletes as trendsetters and powerful sports figures.

"As early supporters of LOVB, the REVOLVE team has long championed our belief that professional volleyball players can be incredible influencers," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "While our athletes are well known for their athletic achievements, they are also individuals who actively express their authentic selves both on and off the court. With this first-of-its-kind partnership, we can elevate our athletes as the influencers they are, sitting at the intersection of sport and fashion as volleyball continues to attract fans to the sport across the country."

The campaign will feature LOVB athletes as they wear REVOLVE's premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established, and owned brands. The campaign will be broadcast across REVOLVE's ever-popular social channels. It will also be featured on LOVB's social media channels, including its newly-launched @LOVBStyle, tying fashion and sports together to deliver an all-new, must-see entertainment experience.

For more information about LOVB and its pro season launching on January 8, 2025, with First Serve, please visit www.LOVB.com.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB will launch the first serve of its pro league on January 8, 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including the American gold medalists from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha, and Salt Lake, please visit www.lovb.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About REVOLVE Group, Inc.

REVOLVE Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.REVOLVE.com.

