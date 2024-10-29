REVOLVE AND MUUS COLLECTIVE LAUNCH MOBILE FASHION GAME, BELLEMINT IN THE U.S.

BELLEMINT IS A NEXT-GEN, MOBILE FASHION STYLING GAME THAT MERGES VIRTUAL AND REAL-WORLD SHOPPING

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group (RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, through its partnership with Muus Collective, Inc. and Griffin Gaming Partners, has launched mobile fashion game BELLEMINT in the U.S. This advanced fashion styling game integrates the renowned brand portfolios of REVOLVE and FWRD into an immersive shopping experience. As BELLEMINT's exclusive retail partner, REVOLVE is expanding its digital presence, offering a distinctive blend of virtual and real-world fashion, designed to deepen customer engagement and expand its reach to new audiences.

In BELLEMINT, players (known as Stylists) explore REVOLVE's latest collections from popular brands, including A.L.C., Andrea Iyamah, Bronx and Banco, Hemant and Nandita, Maria Lucia Hohan, Rococo Sand, and others in an interactive digital format, providing an innovative channel for style inspiration and direct purchasing. Stylists tap into self-expression by creating looks, customizing digital avatars (Muses) with inclusive options for size, skin tone, and hair texture, and participating in daily styling challenges. They can connect with other stylists through voting on their looks and can follow and friend others who inspire them. As players earn their first promotion to a new stylist level in BELLEMINT, they unlock a limited-time 20% discount to shop on REVOLVE, seamlessly connecting virtual achievements with real-world rewards. This promotion-based reward system encourages players to continue refining their styling skills while engaging with REVOLVE and FWRD collections. Future updates will further integrate loyalty benefits, offering even more real-world incentives through gameplay.

What differentiates BELLEMINT is its seamless integration with the REVOLVE e-commerce platform, merging the virtual world with the real world to offer customers an aspirational, engaging, and personalized shopping experience. By tapping into the gaming world through a sophisticated and stylized platform, BELLEMINT supports REVOLVE's commitment to providing exclusive, interactive experiences that foster customer loyalty and drive innovation in retail.

"BELLEMINT offers an immersive and aspirational shopping journey that seamlessly merges virtual fashion with real-world trends," said Sarah Fuchs, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and Chair of Muus Collective. "Our initial regional launches in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand revealed a highly engaged audience that embraces self-expression and spends an average of 30 minutes a day styling, discovering, and shopping. With even more exciting features coming soon, we're thrilled to introduce this experience to the U.S. audience—REVOLVE's primary market—and can't wait to see how they unlock and embrace their perfect digital and IRL wardrobes."

"The launch of BELLEMINT marks a strategic advancement in retail, merging immersive digital engagement with real-world shopping incentives. At REVOLVE, we're committed to pushing boundaries, and this partnership with Muus Collective enables us to reach new audiences and strengthen customer engagement and loyalty through innovative experiences. By blending virtual and physical shopping, we're elevating our brand presence with the potential to drive measurable growth for REVOLVE and FWRD. - Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, REVOLVE Group Inc.

"REVOLVE and Muus designed BELLEMINT to be a digital runway for players to discover and shop curated fashion — and for brand partners to market their products to a tailored audience," said Emily Wang, Partner and COO at Griffin Gaming Partners. "The game serves as a new medium for brands to boost product discovery and brand loyalty organically, with players repeatedly engaging with digital clothing and accessories to win outfit styling challenges. Players enter and vote on challenges as a creative form of self-expression, all the while delighting in fashion inspiration and adding real-world outfits to their cart from their favorite in-game stylists and the game's user-generated social feed."

"BELLEMINT is a gamified platform where creativity meets the fashion and beauty our players love, offering a unique experience they won't find anywhere else," said Amber Bezahler, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Muus Collective. "We are proud to provide an inclusive experience with an unparalleled range of skin tones, hair textures, and body sizes—seamlessly aligned with REVOLVE's ethos. Together, we're setting a new standard for diversity and representation in fashion gaming."

To learn more, visit https://bellemint.com/, watch the trailer on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk3n4_YShqc and download the game on iOS and Android - https://bellemint.sng.link/Dp7nc/vfvd/f5t4. Media library can be found here .

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established, and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

About Muus Collective, Inc.

Muus Collective is an entertainment studio building community-driven, fashion-forward experiences across mobile games and e-commerce. The studio's debut mobile fashion game, BELLEMINT, empowers players to discover inspiration, style unique looks, and share their creativity. BELLEMINT is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Follow the Collective at http://www.muuscollective.com.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners ("GGP") is a leading venture capital firm, focused on the global gaming market, with over $1.3 billion in assets under management. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content, infrastructure, social platforms, and game-related companies.

