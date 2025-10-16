A Brand Inspired By Sofia's Instinctive Style

And An Expansion Of REVOLVE's In-House Brand Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers, and Sofia Richie Grainge announce the launch of SRG. Created and designed by Sofia, SRG embodies her instinctive approach to style - polished yet effortless and timeless yet modern - marking an exciting addition to REVOLVE's growing portfolio of in-house brands.

REVOLVE and Sofia Richie Grainge introduce SRG

After years of shaping her identity as an entrepreneur, muse, and creative collaborator in the fashion world, Sofia is now translating her instinctive approach to style into SRG. With the creation of the brand, Sofia set out to create a timeless collection that reflects her personal philosophy on style: considered, confident, and entirely your own.

Rooted in Sofia's warm, instinctive sensibility, the collection embodies an aesthetic that is polished yet effortless and timeless yet modern. Every detail is carefully considered, from the cut of a blazer to the drape of a silk shirt, with fabrics chosen for their quality and durability. Designed with intention, every detail carefully considered and fabrics chosen for their quality and durability, the SRG collection offers the modern consumer the opportunity to build a timeless wardrobe.

"SRG is a reflection of the way I've always approached getting dressed; intentional, timeless, and personal," says Sofia Richie Grainge. "I wanted to create a brand people return to season after season, with pieces built on quality and created for longevity. Bringing SRG to life has been a vision I've had for years, with every detail carefully considered to create true wardrobe investments. Partnering with FWRD | REVOLVE felt natural - their expertise, community, and platform make them the perfect home to share my vision and bring SRG to a wider audience."

We're thrilled to officially launch SRG, a brand that has been thoughtfully developed in close partnership with Sofia. She is an incredible collaborator, bringing her vision and perspective to every detail, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome SRG into our coveted roster of in-house brands. This partnership marks a new era for REVOLVE - one that expands our offerings while continuing to push boundaries and deliver the trends our community loves. From its clean lines to its classic silhouettes and refined craftsmanship, SRG is a celebration of modern femininity. - Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE Group Inc

The launch of SRG reinforces REVOLVE's position as a leading fashion destination, further expanding its in-house brand portfolio with this collection of timeless, exclusive styles designed to meet evolving consumer demands. Guiding the brand's vision, Sofia serves as a cultural tastemaker whose influence and refined style inspires and resonates with a deeply engaged community. Sofia embodies the spirit of modern style, inspiring confidence and shaping what's next in fashion. Partnering closely with the REVOLVE design team and leveraging the strength of the REVOLVE platform, she helped create a collection defined by uncompromising quality, precise tailoring, and materials selected for their refinement and longevity.

The debut SRG collection offers a curated range of ready-to-wear staples, including suiting, elevated outerwear, silk shirting, and versatile dresses. Designed in neutral palettes with subtle seasonal highlights, the collection emphasizes effortless sophistication and enduring wearability. Prices will range from $250-$1,850 and will be available in sizes XXS–XL.

The first drop of the collection is now available exclusively on REVOLVE.com , FWRD.com , and srg-atelier.com .

Campaign Assets:

Campaign Imagery: HERE

Product Imagery: HERE

Press Contact:

Quinn Martineau

[email protected]

About SRG:

Founded by Sofia Richie Grainge in 2025, SRG is built on the belief that true style is felt, not forced. Drawing on her years in the fashion world as an entrepreneur, muse and creative collaborator, Sofia brings a warm, instinctive sensibility to the pieces she designs: clothes that are polished yet effortless, timeless yet modern. SRG reflects the way women want to dress today, with intention, elegance and joy. From the cut of a blazer to the drape of a silk shirt, every detail is carefully considered, every fabric chosen for its quality and durability. These are more than clothes for the moment, they are wardrobe investments for life. At its core, SRG is an extension of Sofia's personal philosophy: that style is considered, confident and entirely your own.

About Revolve Group:

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.