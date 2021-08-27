REVOLVE Announces Immersive Multi-Brand Presentation And Pop-Up Shop At New York Fashion Week

As the destination for emerging and established designers for the next generation consumer, REVOLVE brings its curated assortment to life, making its debut at NYFW with a visually-stunning, interactive and elevated experience with 13 specially selected designers. Set in a 17,000 square-foot space, each brand will have a designated room transformed to reflect the vision and inspiration for the brand's collection designed exclusively for REVOLVE. This museum-like exhibition will highlight each brand, and in true REVOLVE style, will immerse attendees in inspirational content, compel them to capture content at every turn, share on social media, and inspire them to shop. Attendees can shop on site via the REVOLVE Gallery IRL pop-up shop presented by Afterpay or via QR code and will also be available for immediate purchase on REVOLVE.com .

"Our mission is to always offer the most premium product from brands we know our customers will love, with a shopping experience that inspires discovery. With the new REVOLVE Gallery concept, we're offering our customers the opportunity to interact with our brands in an exciting, elevated setting that really brings that experience to life," says REVOLVE Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.

REVOLVE Gallery will host a private invite-only reception on September 9 for VIPs, influencers, and media, and will open to the public on September 10 and 11 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm daily. Guests can RSVP for appointments via www.revolve.com/content/NYFashionWeek starting August 26, 2021, 9AM EST. Guests will enter through 375 10th Avenue, New York, NY, 10001 (cross streets 10th Ave & 31st St). Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of attending REVOLVE Gallery must be shown prior to entry. Masks will be required by attendees.

REVOLVE GALLERY BRANDS FEATURED:

Afterpay - Afterpay is the presenting partner for Gallery IRL pop-up shop and the exclusive payment partner of REVOLVE during NYFW. In collaboration with Afterpay, REVOLVE will be running a social sweepstakes where two lucky fans will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to the next REVOLVE Festival.

- Afterpay is the presenting partner for IRL pop-up shop and the exclusive payment partner of REVOLVE during NYFW. In collaboration with Afterpay, REVOLVE will be running a social sweepstakes where two lucky fans will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to the next REVOLVE Festival. Bronx and Banco - The Bronx and Banco collection pulls together strong yet lustrous elements including metal and glass in an assortment of sensually fluid silhouettes. The presentation will draw inspiration from a futuristic Tokyo scene with bright colors and giant lightbox displays.

- The and Banco collection pulls together strong yet lustrous elements including metal and glass in an assortment of sensually fluid silhouettes. The presentation will draw inspiration from a futuristic scene with bright colors and giant lightbox displays. Cotton - Cotton Incorporated is a not-for-profit founded in 1970 and funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers to support the global cotton industry through research and promotion of cotton. The brand behind The Fabric of Our Lives® will host an educational and experiential presentation on cotton sustainability and fashion, while showcasing cotton fabrics with iconic looks from various brands found in The Cotton Shop at REVOLVE. The presentation will link the brand's core ethos and inspire the use of and desire for all things cotton.

- Cotton Incorporated is a not-for-profit founded in 1970 and funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers to support the global cotton industry through research and promotion of cotton. The brand behind will host an educational and experiential presentation on cotton sustainability and fashion, while showcasing cotton fabrics with iconic looks from various brands found in The Cotton Shop at REVOLVE. The presentation will link the brand's core ethos and inspire the use of and desire for all things cotton. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty - As REVOLVE's official makeup sponsor, Charlotte Tilbury will debut a custom exhibit room that transports attendees straight to the red carpet. Enjoy your own supermodel moment in front of Charlotte's megawatt camera installation and discover the brand's Super Nudes makeup collection, inspired by the '90s supermodel era.

- As REVOLVE's official makeup sponsor, will debut a custom exhibit room that transports attendees straight to the red carpet. Enjoy your own supermodel moment in front of Charlotte's megawatt camera installation and discover the brand's Super Nudes makeup collection, inspired by the '90s supermodel era. Chillhouse - Chillhouse, the destination for modern self-care, will be the official nail service sponsor for REVOLVE Gallery .

- Chillhouse, the destination for modern self-care, will be the official nail service sponsor for REVOLVE . Eaves - With a minimalist, neutral space, the Eaves room will create a calm, meditative space with organic shapes and textures as well as a multimedia installation to display the collection.

- With a minimalist, neutral space, the Eaves room will create a calm, meditative space with organic shapes and textures as well as a multimedia installation to display the collection. Farai London - Redefining womenswear, Farai London , produces adventurous bold and empowering pieces. Their room creates a Miami Vice fantasy, showcasing a retro, technicolor atmosphere.

- Redefining womenswear, , produces adventurous bold and empowering pieces. Their room creates a Miami Vice fantasy, showcasing a retro, technicolor atmosphere. For Love & Lemons - The set design inspiration draws from Soul Train and Studio 54 with bright lights and big energy. Step into the For Love & Lemons disco where you'll find a superstellar, glowy fantasy.

- The set design inspiration draws from Soul Train and Studio 54 with bright lights and big energy. Step into the For Love & Lemons disco where you'll find a superstellar, glowy fantasy. GHD - The official hair sponsor for Gallery , adored by stylists and celebrities, will provide flawless salon styles for each of the REVOLVE models.

- The official hair sponsor for , adored by stylists and celebrities, will provide flawless salon styles for each of the REVOLVE models. Hims & Hers - The official wellness partner of Gallery . Hims & Hers mission is to provide a digital front door to a new kind of healthcare system, one that provides greater access to high quality, convenient and affordable care. No matter who a person is, where they come from, what they look like, or if they have insurance or not—Hims & Hers connects consumers with licensed medical professionals and enables everyone to seek health and wellness care.

- The official wellness partner of . Hims & Hers mission is to provide a digital front door to a new kind of healthcare system, one that provides greater access to high quality, convenient and affordable care. No matter who a person is, where they come from, what they look like, or if they have insurance or not—Hims & Hers connects consumers with licensed medical professionals and enables everyone to seek health and wellness care. House of Harlow 1960 - Nicole Richie's House of Harlow 1960 will create a room to transport consumers into a mythical forest of natural beauty. The collection itself was inspired by 1970's Lux Lounge with an afterhours glamour feel mixed with notes of bohemian textures, prints and colors. Nicole imagines what it would be like to bring those elements into the forest by combining moody Hollywood glamour with Earth's natural rich palettes of ochres, rusts and olive greens to ground the collection.

- House of Harlow 1960 will create a room to transport consumers into a mythical forest of natural beauty. The collection itself was inspired by 1970's Lux Lounge with an afterhours glamour feel mixed with notes of bohemian textures, prints and colors. Nicole imagines what it would be like to bring those elements into the forest by combining moody glamour with Earth's natural rich palettes of ochres, rusts and olive greens to ground the collection. Lovers + Friends - This presentation will exhibit retro femme future with highly curated design and shapes that will be truly pleasing to the eye. The pink pastel and futuristic design elements create a sleek, sophisticated and minimalistic space.

- This presentation will exhibit retro femme future with highly curated design and shapes that will be truly pleasing to the eye. The pink pastel and futuristic design elements create a sleek, sophisticated and minimalistic space. LoveShackFancy - The LoveShackFancy collection is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace which will be reflected throughout their presentation. LoveShackFancy will display an enchanting vintage-inspired romantic setting, evoking fields of lavender to delight your senses.

- The LoveShackFancy collection is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace which will be reflected throughout their presentation. LoveShackFancy will display an enchanting vintage-inspired romantic setting, evoking fields of lavender to delight your senses. LPA - LPA Creative Director, Pia Baroncini's vision of a Sicilian village is brought to life in her LPA brand display. The living tableau will reflect a quintessential Italian village square complete with lemon trees, outdoor tables, and plenty of Casa Italiana influence.

- LPA Creative Director, vision of a Sicilian village is brought to life in her LPA brand display. The living tableau will reflect a quintessential Italian village square complete with lemon trees, outdoor tables, and plenty of Casa Italiana influence. Ronny Kobo - A mirrored maze will contain the Ronny Kobo collection, best known for standout prints, upscale versatility, and timeless silhouettes. Like a giant mirrored vanity, this room will reflect high-fashion and a concept crafted to perfection.

- A mirrored maze will contain the Ronny Kobo collection, best known for standout prints, upscale versatility, and timeless silhouettes. Like a giant mirrored vanity, this room will reflect high-fashion and a concept crafted to perfection. SET Active - Evocative of a contemporary art museum, the SET Active room will showcase an interactive video installation, deconstructed product display and fluorescent tubes of light.

- Evocative of a contemporary art museum, the SET Active room will showcase an interactive video installation, deconstructed product display and fluorescent tubes of light. Tell Your Friends - With sunset silhouettes and deep shadows, the Tell Your Friends room will draw inspiration from rolling hills and ornamental grass incorporating the beauty of nature and celebration of life.

@REVOLVE

#REVOLVEGallery

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FORWARD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about future multi-brand fashion showcases and pop-up shop customer experiences. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results or outcomes and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; demand for our products; general economic conditions; our ability to react to customers in a cost effective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; system interruptions; our ability to fulfill orders; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE REVOLVE Group, Inc.