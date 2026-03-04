REVOLVE Group, Inc. Introduces REVOLVE Los Angeles, a Next Generation Fashion House More than 20 Years in the Making

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion retailer REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announces the launch of REVOLVE Los Angeles, its first eponymous fashion house born from a deep understanding of the modern woman, and inspired by the city where REVOLVE began. The launch marks a significant expansion of REVOLVE's portfolio of in-house brands and capabilities. REVOLVE Los Angeles debuts March 9, exclusively on REVOLVE and FWRD.

Bella Hadid for REVOLVE Los Angeles photographed by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott

After more than two decades at the forefront of fashion, culture, and consumer connection, REVOLVE Los Angeles is a reflection of REVOLVE's origins and evolution over time, capturing the essence of the city of Los Angeles. This is luxury shaped not by trends, but by instinct, and designed for women who know who they are and dress accordingly.

For over 20 years, REVOLVE has studied how women dress for real moments, occasions where confidence is worn as much as it is felt. REVOLVE Los Angeles is the culmination of that insight, delivering a collection that honors sensuality, strength, and a sense of self, implemented with couture-level craftsmanship and modern wearability.

The debut collection features hand-embroidered eveningwear and elevated essentials designed to move with the body. Semi-transparent luxury jerseys are intricately embroidered to contour and empower, while bias-cut satin gowns are finished with sculptural, handmade straps. Materials are carefully sourced, from compact Italian knit meshes to architectural belts and art-inspired metal accents. Throughout the collection, silhouettes are intentional and cinematic, making Los Angeles not just the backdrop, but the point of view.

To mark the launch, REVOLVE Los Angeles introduces its first ambassador, Bella Hadid, who naturally embodies the spirit of the house. Hadid stars in the brand's debut campaign, photographed by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, and styled by Carlos Nazario. The imagery celebrates modern seduction, strength, and individuality – for a woman defined by presence, not performance.

Rooted in Los Angeles, a culture where fashion meets film, music, and individuality, REVOLVE Los Angeles transcends effortless glamour, introducing a refined vision of ready-to-wear and couture, and marking a powerful debut and new expression of modern luxury.

"After more than 20 years of listening to our customers and watching the landscape evolve, we recognized the right moment to create something distinctly our own," said Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of REVOLVE Group, Inc. "REVOLVE Los Angeles is rooted in where we started and who our customer has become. It reflects our deep understanding of occasion dressing, fills a genuine gap in the market, and aligns with our expansion into physical retail, allowing customers to engage with the brand in real life and in a more permanent, meaningful way. With its own identity, REVOLVE Los Angeles offers elevated apparel and evening wear complemented with the quality, service, and brand experience our customers expect, while building lasting brand equity beyond the digital space."

"This brand is about a sense of self," said Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of REVOLVE Group, Inc. "The REVOLVE Los Angeles woman is confident, sexy, and self-assured—not because she's trying to be, but because she simply is. Los Angeles has always represented freedom, allure, and individuality, and after years of building with intention, this is the perfect time to bring that vision to life."

Price range for the collection is: $200 - $3,500

Size range for the collection is: XXS - XL

About REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, REVOLVE delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. A dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

