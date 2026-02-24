Revolve Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Raymond James and UBS Investor Conferences

Revolve Group, Inc.

Feb 24, 2026, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:25 a.m. ET / 7:25 a.m. PT
  • UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT. 

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available within the "Events and Presentations" section of Revolve Group Inc.'s investor relations website at http://investors.revolve.com. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Revolve Group, Inc.
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands.  For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Investor contact:

Erik Randerson, CFA
1-562-677-9513
[email protected]  

Media contact:

Karla Otto
[email protected] 

