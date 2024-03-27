REVOLVE PRESENTS WORLD-RENOWNED REVOLVE FESTIVAL

Y2K-INSPIRED PERFORMANCES BY LUDACRIS, T-PAIN, SEAN PAUL, YING YANG TWINS AND MORE AT REVOLVE FESTIVAL 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the line-up for the annual REVOLVE Festival on April 13th, 2024 in Palm Springs, CA.

Returning to the desert for the seventh year, the festival will feature live performances from Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, and DJ sets by Kim Lee and Siobhan Bell. REVOLVE Festival is also set to deliver the unprecedented entertainment, lifestyle, and fashion experiences that the festival has become known for.

REVOLVE FESTIVAL

"Like every year when planning the artist line up, we look to our community for inspiration, and this year was no different . We decided to lean into the Y2K craze with artists from this era. We're so excited to have the biggest chart topping artists join us and bring the energy to REVOLVE Festival, the best party in the desert!" - Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer

Previous REVOLVE Festival performers and DJs have included Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Willow, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and many more.

Shop the curated festival collection via The REVOLVE Festival Shop on REVOLVE.com now through summer.

***This event is invitation only and non-transferable. Event details such as location and hours will be given upon RSVP confirmation only. ***

WHEN:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

1pm - 6pm

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

