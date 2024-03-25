reVolver Podcasts Unveils The Median Society: A Bold New Podcast Redefining Middle-Class Narratives, Hosted by Anthony Mitchell, Jr.

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new podcast show, The Median Society, hosted by the talented Anthony Mitchell, Jr. This captivating podcast is set to bring to the forefront the socio-economic and political topics that affect the underrepresented class of upper middle-class Black Americans. A show made by The Median Society for The Median Society, the show offers listeners a platform to delve into discussions coloring between the lines of two Americas. With Anthony Mitchell, Jr. as the host, listeners can expect to be seen and heard on each episode as they explore the nuances of their society.

In the inaugural episode, Anthony Mitchell, Jr. engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Harrison, Arkansas Councilwoman Elizabeth Darden. Together, they tackle the task of building socio-economic bridges over a racial divide that runs deep. Councilwoman Darden emphasizes the importance of investing in the financial and educational wherewithal of the overlooked, regardless of political affiliations or social beliefs, to inspire the change most needed in her city.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expresses his excitement for The Median Society, stating, "This podcast embodies the essence of what reVolver Podcasts stands for - amplifying voices that are often overlooked. The Median Society promises to be a platform for meaningful discussions and societal introspection."

Anthony Mitchell, Jr. is not only a talented entertainer but also a visionary who uses his creative talents to uplift and empower. As one half of TMS Studio's dynamic duo, Anthony brings his expertise in music production, singing, and songwriting to create captivating content that entertains and inspires. With a background in the entertainment industry and a degree from the prestigious Full Sail University, Anthony has not only honed his own skills but has also developed the ability to bring out the best in others, whether it be through music, podcasting, or other forms of entertainment.

Aside from his artistic pursuits, Anthony is a seasoned IT professional with over 25 years of experience. His mastery of technology and his deep understanding of the entertainment world have been instrumental in the success of his new media company, which he co-founded with his brother Austin Mitchell. This venture combines their passion for both technology and entertainment, allowing them to build a platform that showcases the voices and talent of marginalized individuals.

Anthony's latest creation, The Median Society, was born out of the tragedy of George Floyd's death. Determined to challenge stereotypes and shatter preconceived notions, Anthony and his brother set out to highlight the diverse contributions of Black Men and Women to the American landscape. Through their show, they aim to humanize black people and bring attention to the often overlooked and underrepresented middle class. By creating a platform that offers no marketable assistance or social impact but rather empowers individuals to do-it-themselves, Anthony strives to give a voice to those who are invisible and marginalized.

"From its inception, every episode of The Median Society strives to bring meaningful topics and discussions that are glossed over by mainstream media to the mainstream. It has been a pleasure working in partnership with reVolver Podcasts to bring this impactful show to more audiences," said Austin Mitchell, Esq., Producer of The Median Society for TMS Studios, LLC.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

