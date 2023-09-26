RevOps 2.0: Rattle Reinvents Role With Smarter Process Automation

News provided by

Rattle Software

26 Sep, 2023, 18:11 ET

New Tools Offer More Control, Visibility, Speed for Popular Function

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been quite the year for Revenue Operations.

From its humble beginnings as a sales-team aide, the role has lately matured into an important function for efficiency-minded revenue teams. In fact, LinkedIn has cited Head of RevOps as the fastest-growing job in the country.

But there's always been a catch: RevOps have not been able to perform the high-value tasks their teams need, particularly in this economic climate. Turns out, they've been too bogged down with other work.

Just before LinkedIn's report, Rattle — a Process Automation Platform SaaS — ran an industry survey, asking RevOps what the greatest disparities were between the tasks they expected to be doing and what they were actually doing. The results: RevOps didn't expect all the tactical work (e.g. reminding sellers to update CRM data); they wanted to be more strategic.

The greatest blocker, RevOps said, were their teams weren't following their processes, leaving their revenue processes unoptimized and filled with revenue-leaking gaps.

Today, Rattle is thrilled to announce an end to this problem and the evolution of RevOps with the debut of two products, Atlas and Digest.

Sahil Aggarwal, Rattle CEO, said these tools are as significant for revenue orgs as some familiar names: "Slack transformed how teams connect. Platforms like Trello redefined project management. In that spirit, with these new tools, we're ushering in a new era where businesses tap into the immense potential of an efficient, automated process. It is a tremendous competitive advantage to have your sales team do what you need them to, when you need them to, how you want them to."

Atlas, a first-of-its-kind visualization tool, provides RevOps the means to map their processes in real-time, unveiling bottlenecks ripe for optimization.

"I can visualize and manage our entire alert ecosystem," said Kieran Snaith, VP of Revenue Operations at Qualified. "We've got a very clear idea of what's running, what's going well, what's going wrong, and where we could make additional workflows into that alerting lifecycle."

Digest, then, offers RevOps a lifeline for better CRM hygiene, providing an unparalleled experience in quickly capturing crucial data required for accurate revenue tracking and forecasting. 

"We're capturing [data] more often and we're getting more accurate information from the fields," said Mark Gremban, head of RevOps at Abnormal Security, "I can tell you our meeting notes increased significantly. And now it's incredibly rare that an opportunity is missing a next step or that next step is out of date. We just make it so easy that the AE doesn't have a choice."

Aggarwal added these tools signal Rattle's dedication to accelerating revenue and helping teams achieve flawless execution of strategy.

"We think about it holistically," he said. "This is about allowing teams to quickly, confidently test different strategies, instantly solve gaps and make their strategies real."

"With RevOps taking center stage in the modern enterprise," Aggarwal said. "Rattle now promises to be the main catalyst for a new, more powerful brand of operational excellence. We couldn't be more excited to share this automation with the revenue world."

About Rattle
Rattle stands as a premier Process Automation Platform, redefining and uplifting Revenue Operations for businesses across the globe. With a commitment to providing next-gen automated process solutions, Rattle's tools are at the forefront of enhancing efficiency, boosting productivity, and ensuring seamless team collaboration. Learn more at gorattle.com.

For media inquiries, contact
Nick Gaudio
nick@gorattle.com

SOURCE Rattle Software

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.