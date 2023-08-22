RevPartners Named the Platform Excellence Winner in Hubspot's 2023 Impact Awards

News provided by

RevPartners

22 Aug, 2023, 08:42 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevPartners announced that it has been named a winner in the Platform Excellence category in HubSpot's semi-annual 2023 Impact Awards. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.

Of solutions partners who joined the program in 2020, RevPartners is the fastest to reach the elite tier. RevPartners has worked with over 100 scaling companies to orchestrate their GTM motion inside of HubSpot. 

Continue Reading
HubSpot 2023 Impact Awards - Platform Excellence
HubSpot 2023 Impact Awards - Platform Excellence

"Building meaningful connections with our customers is at the core of everything we do at HubSpot, and we are grateful to have RevPartners as a solutions partner who helps us to deliver on this promise," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. RevPartners' customer-centricity and dedication have been truly impressive, and it is an honor to recognize them with this Impact Award. On behalf of the entire HubSpot community, we extend our warmest congratulations to them and the rest of the Impact Award recipients for their exceptional work."

The Impact Awards are given on a semiannual basis in four categories:

  • Product Excellence
  • Platform Excellence
  • Technical Expertise
  • Platform Migration Excellence

In addition to the semiannual awards, HubSpot also gives five annual awards that recognize partner achievements across the entire year: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year,Rookie of the Year, Customer First, our global diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging HEART award. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

"Our focus is empowering revenue leaders to measure current and future business performance to drive business outcomes. To achieve that level of visibility, they need a connected system, and we believe that HubSpot is the best platform for scaling teams. I'm incredibly proud of our team, for their focus on excellence and care, serving our customers to enable them to achieve their revenue goals. And this wouldn't be possible without the support and partnership of HubSpot. We're riding the Orange Wave and all in on the Hubolution!"

-Brendan Tolleson, RevPartners CEO

Learn more about the Impact Awards and apply here.

About RevPartners:

Our mission is to democratize RevOps by making it accessible, consumable, and actionable in HubSpot. Through 1000s of HubSpot implementations, we've created a framework for deploying HubSpot CRM Products in a way that allows our partners to know where they are and what they need to do next.

Media Contact:
Brendan Tolleson
RevPartners
(775) 522-7412
[email protected]

SOURCE RevPartners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.