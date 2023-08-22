RevPartners Named the Platform Excellence Winner in Hubspot's 2023 Impact Awards

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevPartners announced that it has been named a winner in the Platform Excellence category in HubSpot's semi-annual 2023 Impact Awards . HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.

Of solutions partners who joined the program in 2020, RevPartners is the fastest to reach the elite tier. RevPartners has worked with over 100 scaling companies to orchestrate their GTM motion inside of HubSpot.

HubSpot 2023 Impact Awards - Platform Excellence

"Building meaningful connections with our customers is at the core of everything we do at HubSpot, and we are grateful to have RevPartners as a solutions partner who helps us to deliver on this promise," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. RevPartners' customer-centricity and dedication have been truly impressive, and it is an honor to recognize them with this Impact Award. On behalf of the entire HubSpot community, we extend our warmest congratulations to them and the rest of the Impact Award recipients for their exceptional work."

The Impact Awards are given on a semiannual basis in four categories:

Product Excellence

Platform Excellence

Technical Expertise

Platform Migration Excellence

In addition to the semiannual awards, HubSpot also gives five annual awards that recognize partner achievements across the entire year: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year,Rookie of the Year, Customer First, our global diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging HEART award. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

"Our focus is empowering revenue leaders to measure current and future business performance to drive business outcomes. To achieve that level of visibility, they need a connected system, and we believe that HubSpot is the best platform for scaling teams. I'm incredibly proud of our team, for their focus on excellence and care, serving our customers to enable them to achieve their revenue goals. And this wouldn't be possible without the support and partnership of HubSpot. We're riding the Orange Wave and all in on the Hubolution!"

-Brendan Tolleson, RevPartners CEO

Learn more about the Impact Awards and apply here .

About RevPartners:

Our mission is to democratize RevOps by making it accessible, consumable, and actionable in HubSpot. Through 1000s of HubSpot implementations, we've created a framework for deploying HubSpot CRM Products in a way that allows our partners to know where they are and what they need to do next.

Media Contact:

Brendan Tolleson

RevPartners

(775) 522-7412

[email protected]

