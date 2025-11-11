RevRise Media Runs and Raises 5K for Wounded Warriors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevRise Media, alongside friends from OC Music Services and Cabana, proudly participated in the annual Wounded Warrior 5K, coming together to honor and support America's veterans. This year, RevRise Media contributed more than $5,000 to the cause, demonstrating its continued commitment to giving back to the community and those who have served.

"The 5K was a great opportunity to build camaraderie and enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather, while supporting a good cause. We are excited to continue community engagement efforts throughout the year, with a focus on fundraising and bettering our community" said Kevin Girgis, RevRise Media's CMO.

As part of honoring our Veterans today, RevRise Media is proud to share their Wounded Warrior fundraising efforts.

RevRise Media thanks everyone who ran, volunteered, and donated to make the event a success and encourages others to get involved in supporting veterans through ongoing community efforts!

About RevRise Media:

RevRise Media is a tech-enabled insurance marketing engine that turns leads into sales. With cutting-edge technology, decades of industry expertise, and an unwavering focus on results, RevRise has redefined insurance lead acquisition. The right leads, the right platform, and the right support so you can scale smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

About OC Music Services:

OC Music Services is an inclusive, client-centered studio in Orange County, offering fun and engaging music lessons, groups, and music therapy sessions for individuals of all abilities.

About Cabana:

Cabana is your modern pool service company. Reliable, professional, and easy to work with. Cabana keeps your pool sparkling clean, equipment running smoothly, powered by technology that ensures every visit in on time and done right.

About The Wounded Warrior Project:

The Wounded Warrior Project is a nonprofit organization that supports veterans and service members who have experienced physical or psychological injuries during military service. It provides free programs focused on mental health, career counseling, physical wellness, and long-term support to help them successfully transition to civilian life.

