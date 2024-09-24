RevSavvy Debuts Automated Revisions & Compliance Platform - ARC - and New Technology Partnership with CGI Global

ARC by RevSavvy Simplifies Compliance for Regulated Industries by Automating Revisions to Any Software, in Any Cloud. Post this

"Industries that face high scrutiny to stay compliant with internal policies and governing bodies like the FDA have long been challenged to invest in new breakthrough technologies due to the burden of revision maintenance," said RevSavvy founder Stacy Varghese. "The benefits of the cloud are beginning to emerge with greater customization, and that creates a continuous slow down for companies every time a 'standard' update is pushed through from a software provider, or the business sees a need to bring in a new operational technology solution. It's a new era of multi-cloud potential today, but off the shelf solutions and legacy software make compliance for a customized cloud costly. RevSavvy saw the opportunity in new advances like LLM and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to build ARC and finally. The results are already showing industry giants they can customize and comply, without burning through resources."

The global compliance management software market is projected to $73.18 Billion by 20301 resulting from the lack of talent expertise, heavy need to streamline through automation to keep pace with changing regulations and growing reliance on cloud-based technologies. However, regulated industries are cautious to adopt such solutions due to the potential costs that come with compliance errors. In fact, some studies have assessed one mistake can result in an average loss of $5.87 Million in revenue, due to a single non-compliance event. As a result, risk assessments, testing, and documentation compliance has relied on the manual efforts of a limited pool of accessible talent with the regulatory experience to meet standards. Resulting in repetitive, tedious and tiresome work environments, that keep top expertise focused on constant testing versus new innovation implementations, research and career-making opportunities.

ARC by RevSavvy, offers talent a new path to efficiency on the back end, freeing minds to pursue new advancements and breakthroughs, with higher ROI implementation potential. In fact, the PoCs RevSavvy successfully completed with Pharmaceutical and Healthcare companies that rank among the top ten in global revenue, saw 900+ potential expert talent hours freed up for redirection and reinvestment across business, compliance, IT management, IT support and consulting division teams – based on the average burn provided directly from each PoC company. Overall, average savings were upwards of $500,000 based on a full cycle of software maintenance updates and revisions made to revenue management software already in place. A full case study can be found here.

Full platform features available with ARC include:

Requirements Library: compatible with customers formats and PDF files

compatible with customers formats and PDF files Context Configuration Library : industry and business language-specific context tagging provides expertise at an automated level

: industry and business language-specific context tagging provides expertise at an automated level Software Automated Artifacts Library: compatible with any software, including Model N

compatible with any software, including Model N Boundary System Library and Labels: Identifies adjacent ecosystem and impact-risk to operational applications – including Master Data Management (MDM) i.e. Informatica, SAP Master Data Management, Tibco, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) i.e., SAP S4 HANA cloud, Oracle EBS, Microsoft Great Plains etc., Electronic Data Integration (EDI) i.e., OpenText, Inmar etc.; Data Warehouses and Infrastructure i.e. AWS, Snowflake, Teradata etc.; Business Intelligence Platforms i.e.; QlikView, Salesforce (Tableau), Microsoft Power BI etc.

Identifies adjacent ecosystem and impact-risk to operational applications – including Master Data Management (MDM) i.e. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) i.e., etc., Electronic Data Integration (EDI) i.e., etc.; Data Warehouses and Infrastructure i.e. etc.; Business Intelligence Platforms i.e.; etc. Release Notes Library and Storage: compatible with software providers PDF files

compatible with software providers PDF files Defect Library: for historic analysis of areas of highest risk and trends, over time.

for historic analysis of areas of highest risk and trends, over time. Testing Functionality and Documentation Library: for historical compliance and regulatory documentation tracking

for historical compliance and regulatory documentation tracking SDLC Template Library: customized to customers SDLC-specific needs

customized to customers SDLC-specific needs User List, Roles and Access : enhances trust, security and ensures an added layer of guidance and risk mitigation

: enhances trust, security and ensures an added layer of guidance and risk mitigation Release Impact Assessment: LLM-based risk assessment identification through analysis of business policies/requirement, industry regulation standards and test scripts

LLM-based risk assessment identification through analysis of business policies/requirement, industry regulation standards and test scripts Enhanced Progress Dashboard – detailed metrics, visual charts of usage, risk mitigation statistics, requirements and tasks completion tracking

The end-to-end automation capabilities from ARC by RevSavvy are immediately available for early access through a new partnership disclosed today between RevSavvy and CGI Global. Through a bi-lateral partnership agreement, CGI customers will be able to tap into all ARC features, before full market access opens in late October.

"CGI is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with RevSavvy," said Jenn Foster, Director, Consulting Services Life Sciences for CGI Global. "Together, we'll leverage our combined expertise to deliver innovative solutions that drive operational excellence and create tangible value for our clients."

The partnership marks the growth of the brand into a broader technology market. With the start-up poised to accelerate growth and investor conversations, RevSavvy has brought on Hanley Hansen as the new resident Chief Technology Officer and released a new logo and new updates to their website that embody their focus on simplifying multi-cloud compliance. A new website also features a customizable ROI calculator for prospects to see savings potential through an ARC by RevSavvy platform implementation. Visit the newly launched site to set up a demo of ARC by RevSavvy today.

ABOUT REVSAVVY LLC

RevSavvy LLC, was co-founded in 2022, by Stacy Varghese and Kristina Roach, as a provider of consulting expertise and implementation guidance on advanced internet technology solutions, to leading companies in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Leveraging nearly 40 years in the technology and life sciences field, both women evolved their offering around a vision to build the next breakthrough in automated backend compliance for the new era of customized multi-cloud ecosystems. In 2024, RevSavvy LLC released a new software as a service (SaaS) platform for automated revisions and compliance – ARC by RevSavvy.

