RevSpring Patient Payments and Patient Statements Solutions Now Available in MEDITECH Alliance Program

Enrollment expands access to integrated financial engagement solutions for MEDITECH Expanse customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced its PersonaPayTM and Patient Statements solutions have been enrolled in the MEDITECH Alliance Program. The solutions integrate with MEDITECH Expanse to help healthcare organizations streamline patient financial engagement, improve revenue cycle workflows and create a more connected financial experience for patients.

PersonaPay, RevSpring's patient payment solution, provides secure digital payment capabilities with personalized payment options. And Patient Statements enable healthcare organizations to produce and deliver print and digital patient statements with end-to-end visibility into production and delivery. Together, the solutions help providers simplify financial interactions for patients while improving operational efficiency.

The MEDITECH Alliance Program connects MEDITECH customers with trusted, interoperable solutions that complement the Expanse platform. Through the program, healthcare organizations can more easily identify and implement technologies that enhance clinical, financial and operational workflows.

More than an integration, the enrollment gives MEDITECH customers an easier path to delivering a modern patient financial experience. By connecting payments and statements within existing MEDITECH workflows, healthcare organizations can reduce friction for staff, improve collections, and provide patients with a more convenient, connected financial journey.

"Affordability is one of the biggest barriers patients face today, and closing that gap has become a strategic priority for the organizations we serve," said Casey Williams, senior vice president, patient engagement, analytics and payment applications at RevSpring. "With PersonaPay and Patient Statements now part of the MEDITECH Alliance Program, Expanse customers have the technology to deliver a personalized payment experience, giving patients clear, flexible options they can afford through one consistent experience at every touchpoint. When the right technology meets a better financial experience, everyone benefits: patients can more easily afford their care, and the organizations serving them see stronger outcomes."

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR. Expanse provides a future-ready foundation for health systems of all sizes, leveraging the power of AI, cloud computing, and advanced interoperability to support world-class care in 28 countries and territories. Boost clinician satisfaction, patient engagement, and organizational efficiency. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time. Learn more at revspring.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RevSpring