94% of Consumers Say Healthcare Needs to Be Easier: RevSpring Study Exposes Cost, Coverage, and Payment Confusion

New RevSpring report finds 50% of consumers have cut back on medical care due to cost — and reveals what providers can do to reduce friction and improve follow-through

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today released The Cost of Confusion: How Friction Shapes the Healthcare Experience, a national consumer survey examining where people experience the most friction across healthcare and what providers can do to make the experience easier to navigate. While consumers increasingly use digital tools to manage healthcare, the findings show complexity still shapes how they experience care. Nearly all respondents (94%) agree that healthcare needs to be made easier.

RevSpring's inaugural research finds that friction starts early, with finding a provider and scheduling an appointment among the top challenges. In fact, 38% of consumers say finding an in-network provider is difficult. After care is accessed, frustration shifts to financial uncertainty, where consumers cite difficulty understanding the cost of care and understanding insurance coverage or denials at the same rate (39% each). And that uncertainty has real consequences. The report highlights how quickly financial confusion can change behavior and expectations:

79% of consumers have been surprised by the price of a medical bill

50% have cut back on medical care due to cost

Only 29% say they had all the options they needed to manage healthcare payments

Consumers also sent a clear message about what they want from providers, pointing to things like straightforward insurance explanations, upfront out-of-pocket cost estimates, and payment plan options.

"Confusion around provider selection and uncertainty around cost and coverage results in patient dissatisfaction, and causes some people to delay care or disengage," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "Timely communication and personalized guidance can improve that dynamic. RevSpring is working to assist providers to reduce this friction."

As organizations expand digital self-service and explore artificial intelligence (AI), the report suggests providers should be thoughtful about where automation helps and where trust must be earned. Among the consumers surveyed, 82% are comfortable using apps and patient portals, while trust in AI varies by use case, particularly when it comes to billing, payment, and insurance-related interactions.

"Patients don't disengage because they don't want to pay. They disengage when the path to paying isn't clear or feels out of reach," said Nicole Rogas, President at RevSpring. "When affordability is personalized and support shows up at the right moment, patients are far more likely to follow through."

Communication quality also plays a role in loyalty. More than half of consumers (58%) say they would consider finding a new provider if they are unhappy with appointment or billing communications.

The survey shows a clear opportunity for providers to reduce uncertainty earlier with straightforward guidance on cost, coverage, next steps, and payment options, delivered through the right mix of digital tools and human support. Clarity drives action. When patients know what's ahead, they follow through with care, feel more in control, and stay engaged over time.

This report is based on the RevSpring Consumer Healthcare Survey of 2,024 U.S. adults (18+), balanced by age, education, gender, region, and household income to be representative of the U.S. based on Census data. The survey was fielded online September 24 to October 1, 2025. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding or because multiple responses were allowed.

To access the full report, visit https://revspringinc.com/cost-of-confusion-report/.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement in 2026 and 2025, and Patient Communications in 2024, MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for EngageIQ™, KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, and was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023. Learn more at revspringinc.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RevSpring