RevSpring Launches Guide for Providers to Reduce Demand Leakage and Improve Provider Search Conversion on Your Domain

New on-domain discovery experience connects provider and location directories with site content to boost search performance and drive more appointments with optional Experience Studio services for enterprise-grade customization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced the launch of Guide for Providers, a website-native, composable SaaS search experience designed specifically for healthcare provider organizations. Guide for Providers unifies provider and location directory data with CMS-managed site content in a single, embedded interface, so patients can quickly find the most relevant care option and take action, whether that's scheduling online, calling a clinic, or getting directions.

According to RevSpring's 2025 Healthcare Consumers Survey Report, 94% of patients say the healthcare experience needs to be made easier for consumers. The report also found that 26% of patients cite scheduling an appointment as frustrating, and another 26% say finding a provider is frustrating. Patients now bring consumer-grade expectations to care discovery, yet many health system websites still function like static directories, creating dead ends that drive abandonment and unnecessary calls. Guide for Providers is built to reduce that "demand leakage" by routing patient intent to the right destination and next step, helping organizations convert existing traffic into booked care while capturing cleaner demand signals that inform access planning over time.

"Healthcare organizations invest heavily to create demand, but too often that demand stalls at the digital front door," said Paul Dain, Product Vice President at RevSpring. "Guide for Providers helps health systems capture intent earlier, reducing avoidable calls, improving conversion on their own domain, and shortening time to cash. That translates into more predictable, repeatable revenue and stronger patient relationships over time."

"The Guide for Providers experience has been a meaningful upgrade to our patient journey," said Tara Nooteboom, Director, Consumer Digital Strategy at UCI Health. "It reduces confusion, helps people self-navigate, and supports a more polished digital front door."

Key capabilities include:

Native discovery interface on your domain to preserve SEO equity, improve attribution, and maintain brand continuity

to preserve SEO equity, improve attribution, and maintain brand continuity Unified results architecture that brings provider, location, and site content together in one experience

that brings provider, location, and site content together in one experience Care Cards that turn high-intent content pages into conversion pathways, reducing "dead ends" from campaigns, SEO, and service-line content

that turn high-intent content pages into conversion pathways, reducing "dead ends" from campaigns, SEO, and service-line content Auto content indexing to keep site search current without creating an ongoing IT bottleneck

to keep site search current without creating an ongoing IT bottleneck Conversion layer options that support scheduling integrations when available, with click-to-call or request flows when not

Experience Studio: white-glove support for differentiation at scale

For organizations that want custom differentiation beyond out-of-the-box configuration, RevSpring offers Experience Studio, expert-led services that support enterprise customization, capability extensions, and end-to-end digital experience work. From bespoke templates and advanced workflow variations to service-line journey design, content strategy, and full website modernization, Experience Studio helps health systems move faster without sacrificing governance or maintainability.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance and supports engagement at scale across the healthcare ecosystem, reaching millions of consumers across channels each year. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement in 2026 and 2025, and Patient Communications in 2024, MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for EngageIQ™, KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, and was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023. Learn more at www.revspring.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE RevSpring