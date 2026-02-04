RevSpring Wins Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement for Second Consecutive Year

PersonaPay™ patient payment platform again earns top KLAS ranking for Patient Financial Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced that its PersonaPay™ Patient Payment Platform has again been recognized as Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement, marking a second consecutive year at the top of the category. Healthcare organizations using PersonaPay™ have achieved a 15%–50% increase in online payments, helping organizations improve financial performance while reducing friction for patients.

KLAS rankings reflect direct provider feedback and evaluate solutions across six key performance areas: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. RevSpring ended the year in the lead across all six categories.

"Earning Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement again is an honor, especially because it's grounded in the voice of our customers," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "We're energized by this recognition and remain focused on listening, innovating, and delivering better patient payment experiences that help healthcare organizations perform at their best."

Improving the patient payment experience

PersonaPay™ is designed to improve the patient experience by making it easier for patients to choose a payment option that fits their affordability, whether that's paying in full or enrolling in a payment plan or executing a financial assistance application. One healthcare leader noted:

"RevSpring brought forward options that we hadn't been using. Those helped us insource more and find budget savings. We never felt like the vendor was focused on driving their own revenue. They genuinely cared about our organization's success and supported us as a true partner. The vendor's response times have been excellent, and RevSpring consistently brings in knowledgeable experts to guide us through project plans and next steps." - VP, October 2025, collected by KLAS research

Over the past year, RevSpring has continued to invest in enhancements designed to help drive revenue while making the payment experience easier for patients and operationally simpler for provider teams.

Recent enhancements include:

Chargeback Portal — A centralized way for Merchant Service customers to track, monitor, and respond to chargebacks directly within PersonaPay ™ , helping teams streamline dispute workflows and gain clearer visibility into chargeback activity.

— A centralized way for Merchant Service customers to track, monitor, and respond to chargebacks directly within PersonaPay , helping teams streamline dispute workflows and gain clearer visibility into chargeback activity. Payment Subscription Retry — Automated retries for declined subscription payments to help prevent unintended cancellations, reduce the need for patients to re-establish subscriptions, and decrease recovery calls handled by customer service teams.

— Automated retries for declined subscription payments to help prevent unintended cancellations, reduce the need for patients to re-establish subscriptions, and decrease recovery calls handled by customer service teams. Account History Timeline UI update — A refreshed Timeline View with improved design for easier navigation and a cleaner, more visually engaging experience.

— A refreshed Timeline View with improved design for easier navigation and a cleaner, more visually engaging experience. Account Updater & Token Updates — Automatically refresh expired cards before scheduled plan payments process, keeping stored card-on-file wallet details current and improving payment success rates.

About PersonaPay™ PersonaPay™ is RevSpring's self-service patient payment platform designed to personalize the payment experience for each patient—helping healthcare organizations drive higher yield while improving satisfaction through a more intuitive, convenient path to payment. The award-winning PersonaPay Patient Financial Engagement Suite is a keystone of RevSpring Engage IQ™: an intelligent, holistic engagement platform designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. Engage IQ relies on coordinated communication to connect patient and staff experiences and reduce effort, increase satisfaction, improve outcomes, and solidify patient loyalty.

RevSpring was previously recognized as a KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, Best in KLAS® for Patient Communications in 2024 and Patient Outreach in 2017.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for Engage IQ™, KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement in 2025, and Patient Communications in 2024, and was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

