Revuze and Gaprise Partner to Bring Self-service CX to Brands in Japan

NETANYA, Israel and TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – Revuze Ltd. and Gaprise Inc. announce partnership to expand Revuze Big Data Consumer Analytics service to the Japanese market.

With increased demand to predict products success in the market and to understand markets needs and sentiment, Japan-based Brands can now have an opportunity to learn from their consumers and improve their Products competitive edge.

Revuze enables brands to quickly understand their product and customer satisfaction issues, and to automatically score and rank their brand's performance relative to its competitors and to the market.

Revuze uses AI, powered by Natural-language programming (NLP) and machine learning, to empower Brands that previously have relied on manually intensive solutions, such as text analytics, social listening and monitoring with a simple online service. Without the need to pre-define a single keyword, rule, topic or sentiment value – Insight Analysts can access the most nuanced information available. The data is delivered, via a single screen, about consumers and their needs, across thousands of internal and external data sources, on any given product Category.

Gaprise expertise in introducing Global technologies to the Japanese market, has proven over the years to improve many marketing teams' performance. Revuze is a synergetic addition to Gaprise's unique portfolio of marketing-oriented solutions.

About the new partnership, Keisuke Doi, Gaprise Inc. Director COO, says: "It's a great opportunity for Gaprise to introduce Revuze solutions to Japan-based Brands and enable them to analyze their consumers' data both, in Japan and overseas. Gaprise expects Revuze to assist Japanese enterprise to utilize their customer voice more efficiently for Marketing, User Support and Product development teams."

Revuze entrance to the Japanese market is part of its global approach to support multi-language and multi-cultural markets. "We are excited to partner with Gaprise to introduce Revuze to the Japanese Market. We trust Gaprise to be in the best position to represent Revuze and to ensure successful deployments in the demanding Japanese market" says Shai Etzion, CRO at Revuze.

About Revuze

Backed by investors such as SAP.io, Nielsen and NPD, Revuze transforms how brands consume CX insights with the first automated solution so they can be efficient and competitive. While other solutions rely heavily on experts and manual labor which is expensive, slow and inaccurate, the Revuze solution is up and running quickly and without professional resources. Our unique self-learning AI technology understands consumer intent regardless of choice of words, feedback channel or language. For more information visit www.revuze.it

Revuze is a venture-backed company with investors that include Nielsen, The NPD Group, SAP and TIC Group. The company is headquartered in Netanya, Israel, with U.S. operations in San Francisco, and New York City.

About Gaprise

Gaprise was founded in 2005 and have been working since with top Israeli start-ups such as Clicktale, SImilarweb, monday.com and Yotpo, to introduce them to the Japanese market.





