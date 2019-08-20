Revuze Attracts Investment From the SAP.iO Fund

Netanya, Israel, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revuze, the SaaS provider of the first self-service consumer product feedback analytics solution, announced today that the SAP.iO Fund made an investment in the company, as part of a funding round that included existing and new investors. The SAP.iO Fund joins other well-known investors in Revuze, including Nielsen, NPD, TIC Group and Prytek.

The funding comes on the heels of fast international adoption of the Revuze solution across multiple industries and geographies, from China to US and Europe.

Revuze's artificial intelligence solution is the first in the market to transform how brands consume customer experience (CX) insights. While other solutions are typically requiring experts and manual labor to deliver insights, while being limited to specific feedback channels like Social Media or Surveys, Revuze allows any role in the organization to gain deep insights from any data sources and without any manual labor or experts involved. With Revuze organizations distribute decision making, making better decisions, faster across the board.

"Brands today live in a fast moving, competitive environment where they need to react quickly to customer expectations and competitive threats", said Dr. Ram Jambunathan, SVP & Managing Director of the SAP.iO. "But today, it can take months for brands to respond to changing customer expectations, because the brands lack capabilities to quickly decipher new trends and respond to them. With Revuze, brands can make data-driven decisions and take action in just days. This aligns well with SAP's unique ability to connect and align customer experiential feedback with enterprise operations.

Revuze recently announced that Dolby, the leader in audio and video technologies, is leveraging Revuze to understand Mobile consumer preferences when consuming audio and video.

"Revuze shares SAP vision of connecting brands to their customers across every role so they can outperform in their markets, from marketing to selling to retaining customers" said Boaz Grinvald, CEO of Revuze. "With Revuze offering the first self-service, holistic CX Analytics solution, and making it affordable, we empower any brand to transform its operations quickly and easily. We're very excited to partner with SAP and look to accelerate our growth together through a range of joint activities"

About Revuze

Backed by investors such as the SAP.iO Fund, Nielsen and NPD, TIC Group and Prytek, Revuze transforms how brands consume CX insights so they can make better decisions, faster across every role in the organization. While other solutions rely heavily on experts and manual labor, the Revuze solution is up and running without professional resources. The unique self-learning AI technology understands consumer intent regardless of choice of words, feedback channel or language. For more information visit www.revuze.it

About SAP.iO

SAP.iO is SAP's strategic business unit to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP. The SAP.iO Fund makes investments in early-stage startups building innovative solutions that enable customers to receive highly incremental value from SAP platforms and applications. The SAP.iO Foundries are a global network of equity-free accelerator programs in strategic startup hubs providing startups access to mentorship, exposure to SAP technologies and integration support, and opportunities to meet and collaborate with SAP customers. Learn more at https://SAP.iO/

