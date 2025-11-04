Revv Launches Three New Platform Features to Transform Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Repairs and Insurance Workflows

The new product suite reduces administrative burden and accelerates payments, supporting safer and more efficient repairs

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revv , the automotive repair intelligence platform trusted by over 2,000 repair shops, today announced the launch of three new products–Claims Builder, Advanced Billing System, and an Integrations Ecosystem–at the 2025 SEMA Product Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. Designed to simplify documentation, billing, and data sharing between shops and insurers, the new releases eliminate some of the most time-consuming steps in the vehicle repair and reimbursement process. By connecting calibrations, estimates, and OEM data across carriers, Revv gives shops a unified platform that keeps their process consistent, even as insurer policies evolve.

Rising insurance documentation demands and increasingly complex ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) claim requirements have forced collision repair centers to staff nearly three times as many administrative employees as mechanical shops. Revv's new capabilities were built to address this challenge directly, streamlining workflows, reducing paperwork, and helping shops get paid faster.

"Collision repair has reached a tipping point, and shops are taking on more liability than ever, often with less administrative support," said Adi Bathla, CEO and Co-founder of Revv. "Our new solutions are automated, connected, and focused on getting safe cars back on the road, helping the industry deliver safer repairs, greater efficiency, and a stronger foundation for the future. "

Expanding Revv's end-to-end repair platform, the new offerings include:

Claims Builder: Automatically compiles OEM (original equipment manufacturers) repair procedures, technician notes, calibration results, and supporting photos into a single, insurer-ready report. By giving adjusters a clear view of the work performed, it shortens approval times and minimizes back-and-forth communication.

Automatically compiles OEM (original equipment manufacturers) repair procedures, technician notes, calibration results, and supporting photos into a single, insurer-ready report. By giving adjusters a clear view of the work performed, it shortens approval times and minimizes back-and-forth communication. Advanced Billing System: Allows shops to create and send invoices directly from within Revv, with calibration details automatically filled in. The platform links calibrations, estimates, and OEM data across carriers, so shops don't have to redo their process with every new insurer policy. Revv's Rate Builder feature lets shops design custom Rate Cards–standardized pricing templates that define labor and service rates by insurer, vehicle make, or location. This flexibility ensures every invoice reflects the right pricing, reduces errors, improves billing accuracy and compliance.

Integrations Ecosystem: Connects shops and insurers by syncing calibration data directly into the tools they already use, cutting down on manual work and keeping everyone aligned throughout the repair and claims process.

With the launch of these features, Revv is advancing its mission to make ADAS repair faster, accurate, and more transparent for both shops and insurers, supporting a safer and better-connected vehicle repair process.

The new products can be seen on display at the 2025 SEMA New Product Showcase November 4-7, 2025.

About Revv

Revv specializes in helping auto repair and calibration businesses with all aspects of the ADAS workflow, automating the ADAS research needed to accurately identify and perform required calibrations to get safer vehicles on the road, and easing the insurance reimbursement process to get paid for work performed. With strong integrations, tool-agnostic solutions, a commitment to quality, and unmatched customer support from real ADAS experts, Revv is a trusted partner for shops looking to streamline their processes and enhance customer safety. Visit www.revvhq.com

