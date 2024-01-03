Revving Up for Wellness: Report Shows Truck Drivers Seek Health and Wellness Learning Opportunities in 2024

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report reveals that truck drivers are seeking improved health and wellness opportunities in 2024, as the industry continues to face retention challenges.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the trucking industry lost 6% of its pre-pandemic workforce during the pandemic, about 91,000 workers. Carriers still feel strain hiring and retaining drivers. This report authored by Luma Brighter Learning, provides insights and a framework for building holistic wellness programs to support driver retention. Luma is an award-winning and evidence-based learning company with a proven track record of delivering better learning outcomes for improved safety performance.

"Drivers today want more than just physical fitness opportunities," said Dr. Gina Anderson , CEO of Luma Brighter Learning in the report titled "The Link Between Wellness and Retention: Luma's Framework for Building an Employee Health and Wellness Program." She explains: "They are asking for resources that support their complete mental, emotional, and social health."

In fact, Luma's platform data shows emotional intelligence, stress management, and relationship topics are most popular among drivers. Out of 86 available "wellness eNuggets®," social-emotional lessons like Building Self-Confidence, Gratitude, and Staying Connected While on the Road rate highest for engagement.

Several carriers highlighted in the report have already begun responding to these needs. Chalk Mountain Services implements preventative care programs, biometric screenings, smoking cessation plans, and cash incentives for health milestones. Paschall Truck Lines offers gym memberships, "motivational Mondays," and ongoing messaging about mental health.

"Preventive care can not only bring potential savings, but it can also potentially lead to increased productivity by reducing absenteeism and having an overall healthier and happier workforce," said Jill Laughlin, vice president for human resources at Chalk Mountain Services.

The white paper guides carriers in designing wellness initiatives tailored to their resources. Recommendations include recruiting on-staff nurses, leveraging digital learning platforms, and partnering with health and wellness providers.

"At Luma, we're committed to equipping the trucking community with engaging education," Anderson emphasized. "We encourage all carriers to join us in making driver wellness a top priority in 2024."

Click here to read the full white paper.

