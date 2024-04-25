Revvity's EUROIMMUN and ALPCO-GeneProof Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand CE-IVD Molecular Assay Offerings

BRNO, Czech Republic, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revvity's EUROIMMUN business, a leading provider of high-quality in-vitro diagnostic products, and ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in molecular diagnostics, jointly announced a strategic partnership to enhance the availability of GeneProof PCR kits throughout the European Union. This collaboration brings together EUROIMMUN's extensive distribution network and support infrastructure with ALPCO-GeneProof's innovative molecular diagnostic technologies.

"Entering into the partnership with ALPCO-GeneProof, EUROIMMUN is relying on an established and experienced provider for molecular diagnostic assays. It will allow EUROIMMUN's customers to benefit from a vastly expanded high-quality assay portfolio that can be run on established real-time PCR cyclers," says Dirk Beecker, CEO of EUROIMMUN.

Erik Allen, CEO of ALPCO-GeneProof, expressed confidence about the partnership, stating, "Having EUROIMMUN as a partner brings a strong focus to the European Union for the GeneProof products. Combining our high-quality IVDR cleared kits with their expertise in the diagnostic space and strong commercial presence means more customers can access the fast-growing GeneProof infectious disease assays."

The agreement will see EUROIMMUN delivering a comprehensive portfolio of 42 molecular diagnostic assays from ALPCO-GeneProof. These assays are based on the innovative "one workflow" technology, which simplifies use and ensures compatibility with a broad range of qPCR instruments. Additionally, EUROIMMUN will offer the croBEE® nucleic acid extraction system, further enhancing the diagnostic solutions.

The full menu of GeneProof PCR kits includes assays for transplant and immunocompromised patients, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), bloodborne pathogens, respiratory infections, thrombotic mutations, neuroinfections, and antibiotic resistance.

About ALPCO-GeneProof

ALPCO was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since evolved into a leading producer of novel immunodiagnostic reagents for specialty testing laboratories. In 2022, ALPCO merged with GeneProof, a Czech Republic-based provider of specialty molecular diagnostic solutions. Founded in 2005, GeneProof offers a portfolio of more than 50 IVDD and 6 IVDR PCR test kits for infectious diseases and genetic mutations, as well as a suite of proprietary instrumentation for clinical laboratories of all sizes. For additional information, please visit www.alpco.com and www.geneproof.com .

About EUROIMMUN and Revvity

As one of the leading manufacturers of medical laboratory diagnostics worldwide, EUROIMMUN stands for innovation. More than 3500 employees in 17 countries develop, produce and sell test systems to support the diagnosis of diseases, as well as software and automation solutions for the performance and evaluation of these tests. Laboratories in over 140 countries use EUROIMMUN products for the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases as well as allergies, and to perform genetic analyses.

The company was founded in 1987 from the University of Lübeck (Germany) and is part of Revvity, Inc., located in Waltham, Massachusetts. With revenues of more than $2.7 billion in 2023 and over 11,000 employees worldwide, Revvity serves customers in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, diagnostic labs, academia, and governments in more than 190 countries. It is included in the S&P 500 Index.

For more information, visit https://www.euroimmun.com and https://www.revvity.com.

SOURCE ALPCO-GeneProof