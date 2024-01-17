Revyrie acquires Myntr to expand upon the venture studio's e-commerce capabilities

News provided by

Revyrie Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 10:33 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revyrie announces its acquisition of New York agency Myntr, an e-commerce solutions provider, in an all-cash deal.

This acquisition bolsters Revyrie's Digital Commerce portfolio and expands its delivery footprint as a leading provider of retail services and solutions.

The acquisition marks a new chapter in Revyrie's commitment to providing strategic and technological solutions across all tech stacks and industries. Founded by Dan Faiman, Revyrie leverages its global resources to help launch and incubate cutting edge brands and technologies. Revyrie's venture studio model allows it to partner with early-stage companies by building world-class technologies and scaling with them as they grow. In 2022, Revyrie announced Clarity as a stand-alone full-service digital agency, with services including e-com development, optimization, and performance marketing. Together, the Revyrie and Clarity portfolio achieves well over 500 million in annual revenue. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Myntr along with their valued customers and partners to Revyrie. For almost a decade, Revyrie has endeavored to sit at the forefront of technological innovation and high growth, while always prioritizing people and culture" said Revyrie's Founder and CEO, Dan Faiman. "Myntr is a strong, strategic fit for Revyrie. We are excited about the enhanced capabilities and increased value to clients that will result from this collaboration."

Luke Steinberger, Revyrie's Chief Operating Officer, will help oversee the transition for Revyrie. Frank Weil, Myntr's Founder, will continue to serve as Myntr's CEO.

"We are pleased to be joining such a fantastic organization, and are excited to work with Revyrie's global product engineering and strategic resources, which will open Myntr's access to a broad spectrum of cross-technology expertise, delivering a superior experience for our brands and their customers," said Mr. Weil.

The acquisition will enhance the depth and breadth of Revyrie's suite of digital solutions and will be focused on positioning both companies to deliver strategic transformative platforms that not only provide a competitive edge, but also make a significant impact on the global IT landscape. 

About Revyrie Inc.
Revyrie (pronounced [REV] + [UH] + [REE]) is a Los Angeles venture studio, with additional offices in New York and Trivandrum, India. Revyrie companies employ over 150 industry professionals and proudly serve clients across the globe. Revyrie's offerings include incubation to launch support, web and mobile Product Development for software-driven and/or hardware-enabled businesses, Cloud Enablement, B2B/SaaS and Digital Marketing Solutions. Clarity is a business unit of Revyrie focused on online and offline retail solutions.

For more information, please visit www.revyrie.com

About Myntr 
Myntr is a strategic commerce agency specializing in Shopify development, Conversion Rate Optimization, Creative, and Branding. Collaborating with both startups and well established iconic brands, Myntr helps brands build, optimize, and grow their digital ecosystems.

For more information, please visit www.myntr.io.

SOURCE Revyrie Inc.

