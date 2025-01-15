Revyrie announces Charles Sims as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revyrie, a trailblazing firm reshaping the intersection of technology, commerce, and venture, is proud to announce the appointment of Charles Sims as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a distinguished career spanning technology, AI, sports, and entertainment, Sims brings visionary leadership and deep expertise to Revyrie's bold mission.

Dubbed the "Hurricane CTO," Sims has a proven record of driving transformational innovation. His tenure includes pivotal roles as CTO for the Los Angeles Clippers and United Talent Agency (UTA), where he pioneered groundbreaking initiatives such as the NBA's first virtual fan broadcast during the 2020 Covid playoffs, orchestrated the integration efforts after Clippers' acquisition of the LA Forum, and built the technical vision for the Intuit Dome, setting a new global standard for sports venues. Over his career, Sims has delivered cutting-edge digital ecosystems, executed $1.5 billion in M&A transactions, and redefined technological possibilities in sports and entertainment.

Sims's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) is another cornerstone of his leadership. He has leveraged AI to drive innovative solutions across industries, from personalized fan engagement in professional sports to automating operational efficiency in entertainment and e-commerce. At Revyrie, Sims will spearhead efforts to harness the transformative power of AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in integrating AI-driven insights and automation into its solutions for clients.

Dan Faiman, Founder and CEO of Revyrie, expressed enthusiasm about Sims joining the team:

"Charles's addition marks a major step forward for Revyrie. His exceptional track record, coupled with his expertise in artificial intelligence and visionary leadership, perfectly aligns with our mission to leverage technology to redefine value creation for our clients and partners. With Charles spearheading our technology efforts, we're poised to achieve unprecedented impact across e-commerce, marketing, and venture."

Sims's appointment comes at a transformative time for Revyrie. Over the past two years, the company has doubled its international footprint, expanded its domestic team, and integrated new capabilities through its 2023 acquisition of the Shopify agency Myntr. As Managing Director and CTO, Sims will shape and execute strategies to ensure Revyrie remains at the forefront of innovation, particularly by embedding AI into its core services to deliver unmatched insights and efficiencies.

"I'm honored to join Revyrie at this pivotal moment," said Sims. "Dan and the team have built a company that blends pragmatic client-first efficiency with a relentless focus on innovation. AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate, and I'm excited to bring my expertise to Revyrie to help clients navigate this transformative era. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible."

With Sims at the helm of its technology strategy, Revyrie is doubling down on its commitment to innovation. His leadership signals the start of an ambitious new chapter, solidifying Revyrie's position as a leader in strategic advisory and technology-driven operations.

Revyrie is a strategic advisory and operations consultancy dedicated to solving today's most complex business challenges through innovation-driven solutions. By integrating expertise, cutting-edge technology, and creative problem-solving, Revyrie empowers organizations to unlock their full potential. For more information, visit www.revyrie.com.

