Revyrie Founder and CEO Dan Faiman Launches Legacie: Amplifying the Future of Philanthropy with New Non-Profit Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revyrie announced today the official launch of Legacie, a non-profit arm designed to accomplish what Founder and CEO Dan Faiman calls "amplified philanthropy." Leveraging the resources that have established Revyrie as a leading venture studio, Legacie will broaden charitable organizations' reach and maximize their impact on a global scale.

Since moving to Los Angeles, Faiman has spent over two decades supporting and building innovative startups that solve real world problems. Through his work, he observed a gap in the non-profit sector—organizations were missing the key resources needed to build a solid digital presence, engage with new audiences, and craft effective outreach strategies.

"Legacie is about more than philanthropy; it's about amplifying the impact of those who are already driving change," said Faiman. "We're offering the tools, resources, and guidance needed to help these organizations and individuals scale their efforts—so their message reaches farther, and their impact lasts longer."

Legacie offers a comprehensive suite of pro bono services to non-profits and community-driven initiatives, including capital resources, marketing, website development, event coordination, and brand integration. This collaborative approach empowers non-profits to focus on what truly matters: driving social good.

The initiative has already identified its first wave of pilot organizations, all of which have demonstrated significant commitment to their causes. From providing over 1,100 bicycles and 20,000 pairs of socks to the homeless, to awarding $2 million in higher education scholarships, and donating over 1,000 laptops to students in need, these organizations are actively changing lives, and Legacie is stepping in to help them do even more. Brands such as Lokai, TruColour, and Boundless Giving, have already shown interest in empowering others through Legacie.

Leading the charge alongside Faiman is Caroline Bolton, a former executive at the University of Connecticut Foundation, who has been named Senior Vice President of Legacie. "Dan's vision for Legacie is bold, inspiring, and deeply necessary in today's world," said Bolton. "I'm honored to help lead this initiative, and we're committed to making a truly global impact."

"As a father, I want to leave behind a legacy for my daughter, something she can be proud of," said Faiman. "I believe Legacie will not only create lasting change in communities worldwide but will also inspire future generations to continue that mission."

Legacie's newly launched website, legacie.org, is now live, offering non-profits and individuals access to its full suite of resources. Organizations seeking support are encouraged to visit the site and learn more about how Legacie and its team can help them amplify their impact.

About Revyrie:

Revyrie is a venture studio that partners with early-stage entrepreneurs to provide tech development, business support, and go-to-market strategies. Revyrie's offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, India, and include a team of over 130 professionals. Revyrie is dedicated to helping innovative startups scale efficiently and successfully.

About Legacie:

Legacie, Revyrie's philanthropic arm, is a non-profit initiative that connects individuals and organizations with the tools and resources needed to amplify their impact. Through marketing, capital, tech, and strategic support, Legacie helps charitable endeavors reach new heights, enabling them to make meaningful and lasting change. Visit legacie.org for more information.

