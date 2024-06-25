The FoodTech company is on a mission to clean burger labels with an upcycled ingredient

WAGENINGEN, The Netherlands, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodTech company revyve has cracked the code to removing animal-derived texturizers and additives from burgers and impart a meaty bite. Introducing a new world of food texture, revyve is launching its high-performance egg-replacement ingredient at IFT FIRST 2024. Revyve delivers the sensory experience that consumers expect in their foods. The clean, minimally processed egg alternative is the first to be available on a broad commercial scale.

Eggs: the "bread and butter" of texture

Revyve debuts egg replacer ingredient for plant-based burgers at IFT FIRST (Credit: Alessa Joseph)

For generations, eggs have been staple texturizers and binders in processed foods like meat and plant-based burgers. Recently, manufacturers have been seeking to swap out eggs with more sustainable and ethical solutions. Eggs have also lost their appeal because of shifting prices, unstable supply, food safety concerns and allergy risks.

Mimicking the performance of eggs without stealth starches, emulsifiers, unfamiliar binders and E-numbers is easier said than done. And consumers are not quick to compromise on the unique texture and mouthfeel that eggs impart on burgers and other foods.

Flexitarians and foodies who care about the planet do not want to compromise on the look and feel of plant-based foods, especially burgers. They also demand cleaner food with a short list of simple, easy-to-understand ingredients.

Found: Creating a meaty bite with an animal-free solution

Revyve has developed texturizing ingredients made from upcycled brewer's yeast that create an enticing food experience. "The science-backed ingredients revyve has pioneered produce the sensory appeal that consumers want in burgers," says Cedric Verstraeten, CEO of revyve. "Revyve delivers the meatiness and juicy firmness that cater to consumer appetites. These nutritious, wholesome ingredients are all-natural and non-GMO. There's more to come in Q3 2024 when we release our gluten-free, allergen-free ingredients."

First came the chicken and the egg – and then came revyve

In establishing revyve, the company set its sights on shaping the innovation behind crave-worthy animal-free foods. "In the process, we discovered that we could introduce a natural and sustainable twist to mainstream products, which was a top priority for manufacturers," continues Verstraeten. "We realized we could help consumers feel good about what they eat without compromising on the food experiences they know and love."

The superpowers of yeast

"Yeast has been the star of the show in beer brewing, winemaking and bread baking for millennia," explains Edgar Suarez Garcia, PhD, revyve's Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder. "At revyve, we have taken yeast functionality to the next level. Products manufactured with revyve single-ingredient yeast proteins take on true-to-form textures. Revyve offers exceptional heat-set gelling, binding and emulsification. Burgers retain water and oil at hot and cold temperatures; they brown and sizzle on the grill and hold their shape when flipped and sandwiched in a bun."

Suarez Garcia adds, "When burger producers ask how revyve performs, we explain that it behaves like egg whites. When cooked in a patty mixture, revyve becomes firm yet springy, forming a binding network around the other ingredients. Revyve's secret lies in the unique combination of functional proteins and fibers created by our patented technology. Manufacturers appreciate that when paired with other ingredients, revyve can eliminate the need for methylcellulose, which has numerous functional and labeling downsides."

Earth-friendly practices

"Sustainability is a way of life at revyve," says Verstraeten. "So, it only makes sense that our proprietary production method steers clear of chemicals and harsh processing. Our clean-label products help manufacturers shorten their ingredient lists, using sources that consumers recognize. To make our ingredients, we repurpose brewer's yeast, which is a beer making co-product."

The single ingredient designed for straightforward substitution and formulation

Revyve is price-competitive with eggs, which is why dozens of companies are working with revyve to redesign products and formulate new ones to target emerging trends. The revyve egg replacer is manufacturing-friendly, making it easy to use with standard processing equipment and complying with all international regulatory requirements.

Abundant revyve supply means that manufacturers can manage their production plans and their budgets.

Revyve is gaining royal attention

"Last month, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visited revyve during the Foodvalley NL delegation to the Wageningen Plus Ultra II incubator and business facility. Her Majesty was treated to a full behind-the-scenes tour, where she learned about revyve's upcycled yeast-based ingredients and sampled several prototypes we prepared for her. Revyve was honored by Her Majesty's "two royal thumbs up" for the hamburger she tasted and by her keen interest in the company," concluded Verstraeten.

About revyve

Revyve is the purpose-driven food-tech company committed to creating a more sustainable planet. The team of scientists and food-industry experts share a common vision of maximizing the sensory experience of food. The revyve spark was lit by the company's founding scientists at world-renowned Wageningen University & Research (WUR). Researching how to make the most out of food-production side streams, they discovered the superpowers of upcycled yeast to mimic the power of eggs. The company's new plant-based ingredients introduce authentic textures that help clean up product labels. Revyve has raised over $15M in funding from venture capital firms and industry leaders Anheuser-Busch InBev and Royal Cosun.

Visit revyve at IFT FIRST, July 15-17, 2024, Chicago, IL, USA, Booth #4474W — South Building, STARTUP Pavilion.

