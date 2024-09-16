revyve opens new facility in Netherlands kickstarting commercial production of its high-performance baker's yeast

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodTech pioneer revyve, B.V. launches its next-generation gluten-free ingredient line made from baker's yeast. The new egg replacer delivers excellent texturizing functionalities and is fully neutral in flavor and color.

revyve’s New Yeast-Based Texturizer Holds Eggless Answer for Gluten-Free Products (Credit: Alessa Joseph)

This launch will accelerate revyve's expansion into new food categories, fulfilling demands for clean-label, sustainable texturizing ingredients to replace eggs, especially in gluten-free products. Being allergen-free, the new ingredient enables commercialization in categories such as sauces and potato products where gluten poses a barrier to entry. Additionally, its neutral flavor profile makes it ideal for flavor-sensitive products, such as sweet baked goods and confectionery.

Eggs are effective and practically indispensable texturizers and binders, used in countless food products. However, with increasing emphasis on sustainability and animal welfare, coupled with rising egg prices, the food industry is urgently seeking clean-label, sustainable alternatives. revyve's yeast-derived ingredients are highly versatile, providing texturizing capabilities, including gelling, emulsifying, binding, and water-holding. Its flagship brewer's yeast-derived egg replacer contains traces of gluten, leading revyve to develop the new product line based on baker's yeast.

"During the roll-out of our initial brewer's yeast line, we learned through interactions with food producers that there was still a need for an effective, gluten-free egg replacer," explains Suarez Garcia, PhD, revyve's CTO and co-founder. "It also had to be more neutral in flavor yet provide the same functionality as brewer's yeast across various application categories."

"Our high-performance ingredients can produce smooth, creamy eggless mayonnaise or a soft and airy brioche with the same sensory appeal as traditionally prepared products," enthuses Cedric Verstraeten, CEO of revyve. "Moreover, our ingredients are label-friendly. It is entirely natural, non-GMO, and rich in protein and dietary fiber."

Upcycled and revitalized

Upcycling has been central to revyve's growth, with its first brewer's yeast ingredients derived from a sidestream of the brewing industry. For its new gluten-free line, revyve sources baker's yeast grown on molasses, a co-product of the sugar industry, thereby maintaining revyve's commitment to circular economy principles and delivering remarkable sustainability performance.

revyve's technical team worked closely with yeast producers to identify the best strains and growth conditions for optimal performance in their process. "This is a radically new application for baker's yeast, requiring close collaboration with suppliers to achieve the best results," asserts Suarez Garcia. "The production process for baker's yeast has been optimized for sustainability over decades, and by using such an efficient feedstock, we've been able to launch our texturizing ingredients at commercial scale in record time."

New facility boosts commercial production

revyve is bringing the new ingredient to market through its first commercial production plant in Dinteloord, Netherlands. The state-of-the-art facility has already begun producing texturizing yeast protein to serve multiple customer launches. The company recently celebrated the facility's grand opening with a ceremony attended by partners, customers, and policymakers. The 130 guests were given a tour of facility and enjoyed an eight-course culinary experience led by celebrity chef and foodservice entrepreneur Wim Balieu. The menu showcased a comprehensive range of products featuring revyve's egg replacer, including plant-based meatballs, fried mozzarella sticks, and a twist on classic vegan pesto sauce.

The Dinteloord plant has the capacity to produce 300 tons of yeast annually. Verstraeten notes that this output is equivalent to that of 80,000 laying hens, delivering significant sustainability impact. The site is already FSSC 22000-certified for its adherence to high standards of food safety and quality. It will supply both small and large food manufacturers in Europe, North America, and beyond with clean-label, animal-free functional ingredients.

"With this new production capacity, we can meet the volume demands of larger customers while maintaining high quality and consistency, forging a path to a new paradigm in texture," declares Verstraeten.

About revyve

revyve, B.V. is a purpose-driven food-tech company committed to creating a more sustainable food system. The team of scientists and food industry experts at revyve share a common vision of enhancing the sensory experience of food through incredible texture. The company arose from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in the Netherlands, where its founding scientists discovered the potential of upcycled yeast to mimic the functionality of eggs. revyve's ingredients introduce authentic textures that help replace animal proteins and "clean up" product labels. revyve has raised more than US$20M in funding from venture capital firms and industry leaders, including Anheuser-Busch/InBev and Royal Cosun.

