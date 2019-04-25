ReWalk Announces Regional Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan Beneficiaries Are Winning Requests to Walk Again

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), announced today that an independent reviewer has declared the ReWalk Personal 6.0 Exoskeleton medically necessary for a paralyzed Mississippi woman. This marks the 17th ReWalk System reimbursed under a regional Blue Cross Blue Shield plan.

In 2018 ReWalk adopted a patient-based reimbursement submission process which leverages elements of the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, including the right to have ReWalk appeal a coverage denial on a patient's behalf before independent medical review boards. ReWalk is also working to educate payors on the medical benefits of exoskeletons with the goal of expanding coverage policies.

"It is important to see that patients are uniformly gaining a determination that ReWalking is medically necessary and not being found to be experimental or investigational when reviewed by a qualified independent medical expert," said ReWalk CEO Larry Jasinski. "We have seen two major US insurers remove the designation of experimental; the VA continues to provide this for all qualified patients, Germany provides the systems for qualified users, and Italy offers the benefits of walking to its injured workers. Allowing a qualified paralyzed individual who simply wants the quality of life and benefits that come from exoskeletal walking should become a standard for all insurers."

The National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC) estimates there are about 17,730 new spinal cord injuries cases each year and the number of people with SCI living in the United States is currently estimated to be approximately 291,000 persons.1

"We look forward to building upon this positive momentum with Blue Cross and other insurers across the country to help craft coverage policies to best serve the patient population," Jasinski added.

