Reward and Collinson Valuedynamx Join Forces to Deliver Personalised Card Linked Offers Across the Middle East

Reward, EMEA's largest Personalised Card Linked Offers (PCLO) provider is demonstrating its commitment in the GCC region today by announcing an extension of their already successful UK partnership with global loyalty commerce leader, Collinson Valuedynamx. The agreement will see Reward provide PCLO to Valuedynamx clients loyalty programmes across the Middle East and additional markets across Europe including France and the Netherlands. In the UK, Reward provide Valuedynamx with personalised in-store offers from over 30 global retailers for multiple clients. Outside of the airline industry, Reward provides capabilities and personalised content in 20 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for some of the world's largest banks and networks including American Express, HSBC, Mastercard, NatWest Group and Visa.

Collinson is a global organisation focused on helping clients acquire, engage and retain customers through specialised areas of delivery including Valuedynamx, Travel Experiences, Insurance, and Assistance. Collinson works with the world's leading payment networks including American Express, Mastercard and Visa, 1400+ banks including Commonwealth Bank and UBS, and has worked with 90+ airlines including Singapore Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, and 20+ hotels including Radisson Hotel Group.





Valuedynamx puts significant focus on the convergence of payments, commerce and loyalty programmes, to curate tailored content and drive performance, providing products and rewards that enable our client brands to more frequently engage their customers, leading to more profitable and long-term relationships.

Gavin Dein, Reward's founder and CEO said, "Our goal is to help design, build and operate the best Customer Engagement programmes in the world, around the world. Collinson is the global leader in loyalty, rewards and customer benefits and its Chairman, Colin, is the godfather of the industry. We're excited to be extending our successful relationship across the Middle East and additional markets across Europe. Together, we're going to bring Personalised Card Linked Offers from Reward's global retail network to Collinson's blue-chip banking, airline and hotel clients which will help drive value and differentiation for everyone involved."

Colin Evans, Founder and Chairman of Collinson said, "I've known Gavin for a long time and seen his business grow from a sports loyalty business to a global leader in Personalised Card Linked Offers. Collinson Valuedynamx helps extend loyalty and reward programmes around the world for some of the largest banks, airlines and hotel chains and we are constantly being asked to add the PCLO capability into their programmes to drive value and engagement for their customers – especially when they are travelling less frequently.

"The partnership with Reward addresses that issue giving us access to an extended set of retail offers and rewards and we look forward to servicing our clients in these regions and beyond."

ABOUT REWARD

Reward is EMEA's largest provider of Personalised Card-Linked Offers ("PCLOs"), using advanced predictive analytics from spend, location and demographic data to drive insight, relevance, card-usage and product cross-sell for banks and retailers.

The Company has a cloud-hosted, API-based platform provided on full or modular basis to challenger and traditional financial institutions driving increased NPS, customer loyalty and retention.

Reward has the broadest and deepest retail network in EMEA with 100+ national and international retail partners, delivering them tailored solutions that drive over £13bn a year in online and offline sales.

Reward believes you can do good and do good business. It has given over £750m in rewards to customers by helping design, build and operate the best Customer Engagement programmes in the world.

ABOUT COLLINSON

Collinson is a global leader in customer benefits and loyalty. We deliver exceptional travel, insurance and assistance products that differentiate value propositions, and loyalty solutions that win deeper, more valuable customer relationships.

For over 30 years, we've been chosen by the world's leading payment networks, 1,400+ banks, 90+ airlines and 20+ hotel groups to craft customer experiences that win competitive edge. This enables them to acquire, engage and retain the most profitable, but most demanding customers. Our client experience includes Air France KLM, American Express, Cathay Pacific, CBA, Mastercard, Radisson Hotel Group, UnionPay and Visa.

Collinson Valuedynamx helps travel loyalty programmes, financial institutions, merchants and retailers drive higher commercial growth by connecting them with the right partners while incentivising customer spend and engagement through points earning and redemption, tailored offers and rewards across a wide range of categories.

This delivers mutually valuable, long-term relationships, improving loyalty programme and currency engagement, driving card preference for financial institutions and increasing sales for retailers and merchants. These sustainable commerce networks expand brand reach and visibility, driving up the value and relevance of customer programmes and increasing partners' share of wallet.

Contact: Kate Sherratt, 020 3637 0182, [email protected]

SOURCE Reward; Collinson Valuedynamx