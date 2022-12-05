Reward Gateway announces Nick Burns as new Chief Executive Officer

Company announces new leadership amid record-setting platform usage and global growth

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward Gateway, a leading global employee engagement company, today announced that it has welcomed Nick Burns as its new Chief Executive Officer. Burns joins the company from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of Gallagher's UK Employee Benefits Consulting Division. Burns has also previously served as CEO of PIFC Group, Bluefin Corporate Consulting and Capita Employee Solutions. A veteran leader in the employee benefits and technology arena, Burns will work with the company's leadership team to set the strategic direction for continued global expansion and growth.

As the global cost of living crisis worsens and inflationary pressures continue, Reward Gateway has seen rapid growth of its core employee engagement platform as HR leaders seek out practical and scalable solutions to support the wellbeing of their employees in challenging times. Reward Gateway's all-in-one employee engagement platform delivers a streamlined, centralised yet flexible employee experience, empowering organisations to choose the right combination of wellbeing and engagement tools – from market-leading reward and recognition solutions, surveys and employee discounts – to attract and retain top talent.

Nick Burns, CEO of Reward Gateway, said:

"I am thrilled to join Reward Gateway as its new CEO. This is a time of great global uncertainty, but nonetheless also a moment of real opportunity. I believe, now more than ever, leaders need to focus on the total wellbeing of their people as they build cultures of support, engagement and trust. Reward Gateway helps companies all over the world strengthen their employee value proposition with solutions that truly support their wellbeing and engagement. I am very proud to now lead an organisation with such a clear mission and vision to make the world a better place to work."

Reward Gateway helps companies engage, motivate and retain people – every day, all over the world. Partnering with over 4,000 companies in 23 countries, we empower more than 6.5 million employees to connect, appreciate and support one another to make the world a better place to work. Our unified employee engagement hub provides the best of recognition, reward, surveys, benefits and discounts that support the overall wellbeing of our client's employees, enriching their talent acquisition, retention and values-driven growth. Our clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, McDonald's and more.

