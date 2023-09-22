Reward Homes: Affordable and Stylish Living in Delaware

22 Sep, 2023

MILFORD, Del., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward Homes, a new home-building company in Delaware, is proud to present its innovative approach to affordable living. As part of the renowned Caruso Homes family of homebuilders, with over 37 years of experience, Reward Homes aims to make the pride of homeownership easily accessible to all.

The Reward Homes team understands that owning a home should be within reach. With a commitment to value, quality, and simplicity of process, Reward Homes provides an exceptional home buying experience for first-time buyers and experienced buyers alike.

"We're excited to bring the Caruso Homes legacy to Delaware," says Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Reward Homes. "We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home they can be proud of. And Delaware is such a great location for first-time homebuyers to growing families to retirees who want to downsize. Our goal is to make it easy and affordable for Delawareans to buy a home they love."

Having served over 4,000 families that call their communities "home," Caruso Homes' legacy of trust and excellence carries over to Reward Homes. Reward Homes is a testament to that esteemed reputation, bringing expertise and care to every home built.

With a diverse range of floor plans, Reward Homes provides single and two-story open concepts that cater to various lifestyle preferences. The offering includes first or second-floor owner's suites, designer kitchens, bonus rooms, flex spaces, and other conveniences. The process is simpler and more affordable with their "all-included" program–providing homes that are complete and ready for the buyer to move right in.

Reward Homes currently offers two Delaware communities that are primed for homeownership. The grand opening of the Hamlet of Tillery community in Greenwood, DE, presents a golden opportunity to own a quick-move-in home. The Kew Garden community in Seaford, DE offers completed homes on 3/4 acre wooded lots for those seeking a more private setting.

Each Reward Homes' community is strategically placed in family-friendly areas near major highways, parks, and local towns. The beaches, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. are only a short drive away, making it easy for homeowners to enjoy all that Delaware has to offer.

To further enhance the homebuying journey, Reward Homes proudly presents the Reward Star Program, designed exclusively for members. By partnering with their preferred lenders and title companies, the program offers a range of financial benefits and rewards, including cash to put toward closing.

"Buying a home shouldn't be so stressful," says Caruso. "Competitive loan options, an easy and expedited process, and closing incentives with the Reward Star Program help alleviate closing cost expenses. We want people to have more financial flexibility for their new home."

Reward Homes invites prospective buyers to explore their available communities and discover the joy of affordable living in Delaware. Visit https://www.rewardhomes.com/ or contact 302-313-1517 to embark on the path to homeownership today.

ABOUT REWARD HOMES

Reward Homes is a new home-building company in Delaware, owned and operated by the Caruso family of homebuilders. Reward Homes is committed to providing high-quality homes that are both practical and stylish in desirable locations.

