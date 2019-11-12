Reward Issued For The Recovery Of Meteorites From Monday Night's Missouri Fireball

BETHEL, Maine, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night a bright fireball was seen to descend from seven different states which was accompanied by a sonic boom heard outside of St. Louis. The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum ("MMGM") is offering a $25,000 reward for the first one kilogram meteorite recovered, which will receive a place of honor in the museum which is set to open next month from today, December 12th.

Said Museum Director Barbra Barrett, "It's an exciting opportunity to have a sample from a fireball seen one month before our official opening and we wish to enlist the public's assistance. Preliminary reports indicate a fall site approximately 50 kilometers northeast of Columbia."

The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum houses the most spectacular collection of gems and minerals mined in Maine; it also features one of the world's great meteorite collections which includes the five largest pieces of the Moon on Earth, the largest piece of the asteroid Vesta and far more.

Novice meteorite hunters are encouraged to go to meteorite identification sites on the internet so they know what they're looking for.

As fireball observations go, this one was significant---and a similarly significant reward awaits a lucky resident. The MMGM is further interested in meteorites of any size originating from this event.

SOURCE Maine Mineral and Gem Museum