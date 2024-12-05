Rewardian teams up with Amazon Business, expanding rewards catalog to offer more choice to employees

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewardian, a leading provider in the employee recognition and rewards space, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Amazon Business.

The Amazon Business integration expands the Rewardian catalog by providing direct access to Amazon Business' extensive selection, which offers millions of items from hundreds of thousands of sellers, all of whom are competing to offer the best value on high-quality products, directly within the Rewardian platform. It allows customers to create a more personalized and impactful experience for their employees, all with the convenient, reliable delivery experience that Amazon Business customers know and love. Employees can easily explore a wide range of items from an online catalog and use their points to choose rewards that align with their personal preferences and lifestyle choices. Whether employees prefer tech gadgets, wellness products, or everyday essentials, the expanded catalog has something for everyone, fostering a workplace culture of appreciation and motivation.

This new integration streamlines the user experience so reward redemption becomes fully seamless. Rewardian users can manage their account, send recognitions, and browse the rewards catalog—all within one platform.

This latest enhancement adds to the already robust features and benefits of Rewardian's platform, which includes:

Fast Shipping: With the Amazon Business integration, employees can now enjoy the convenience of Amazon's fast shipping times for their rewards. Once employees redeem their points, they receive their reward quickly, making the redemption process more satisfying and efficient. Easy Searchability: Searching for the perfect reward is easier than ever. This improved search expands the catalog of options for employees and improves the shopping experience. Advanced Filtering: This collaboration introduces more advanced filtering options, allowing employees to easily narrow down their search based on specific criteria. Instead of sifting through pages of products, employees can quickly find what they're looking for with precision, making the reward selection process faster and more tailored to their needs.

For HR professionals and business owners, Rewardian's collaboration with Amazon Business simplifies reward management, enabling organizations to streamline their recognition efforts and maximize the impact of their programs .

Andrew Mitchell, CEO of Rewardian, stated,

"Previously, many employee recognition programs offered a limited selection of rewards. The challenge with this approach is most employees are not motivated to perform for rewards they neither want nor value. Enabling employees to select a reward of their choice motivates them to achieve the goals and objectives set by management.

We are excited about this integration with Amazon Business, and see it as a significant step forward in our product roadmap. Rewardian understands meaningful recognition and personalized rewards play a pivotal role in employee satisfaction and retention. We're excited to offer nearly endless reward options that align with the preferences of all generations in the workplace."

About Rewardian

Rewardian provides cloud-based employee recognition solutions designed to inspire employees to reach their full potential and decrease program management time for HR teams. More than a platform, Rewardian offers its clients global strategic program design services, analytics, and tailored reward options to motivate all generational preferences in the workplace.

Media Contact

Luke Kreitner

Rewardian

[email protected]

SOURCE Rewardian LLC