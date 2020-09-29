Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, founded in 2015, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which is working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The October list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been very well received by independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the leading books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed children's and YA author Kelly Yang recalls her childhood experience. "I remember hiding in the library during lunch, crouching in between the aisles, hoping the librarian wouldn't see me because we weren't really supposed to be in the library at lunch. The librarian, of course, saw me. She came over, smiled at me — no judgment — and handed me a book. From then on, I went to the library every day. What started out as my sanctuary — the only place I truly felt completely safe — quickly became so much more. Immersed in the pages of a book, I could be anyone." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is October's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Beloved Mother by Laura Hunter ISBN: 978-1934610985

Rap-Notes: Shakespeare's Greatest Hits, Volume 1 by Mr. Z ISBN: 978-1479712342

Redbirds, Roses & Ghosts by Gayle Young ISBN: 978-1949711035

Mystery & Thriller

The Last Moriarty (Book One of the Sherlock Holmes and Lucy James Mystery series) by Charles Veley ISBN: 978-1477829721

Romance

After Midnight Excursions by Tam Ahlborn ISBN: 978-1647011901

Instant Daddy (Book One of the Noah's Crossing series) by Carol Voss ISBN: 978-1549794186

Saving Prophecy (Book One of the Sinclair Island Romance series) by Hilary Walker ISBN: 978-1687070623

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Countdown to Failure by A. L. Jobrail ISBN: 979-8682847471

Young Adult

Getting By by Jaire Sims ISBN: 978-1734860801

Children's

Friends Count (Book One of the Dudley & Friends series) by Lori Brown ISBN: 978-1949711271

Rama the Loneliest Llama by Barbara Lavi ISBN: 979-8672418346

NON-FICTION

Arts & Photography

Six Critical Essays on Film: a college guide for film appreciation by Mike Kimmel ISBN: 978-0998151359

Biographies & Memoirs

Delilah and Others Like Her by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335219

Business

The Selling Revolution: prospering in the new world of artificial intelligence by D.J. Sebastian ISBN: 978-1733543118

Selling through Your Heart by Shirlene Reeves ISBN: 978-1944335953

Education

Hacking Elite College Admissions: 50 surprising insights on the college application process by Gaelle Pierre-Louis ISBN: 978-1641379304

Health & Fitness

It Feels Good to Feel Good: learn to eliminate toxins, reduce inflammation and feel great again by Cheryl Meyer ISBN: 978-0578569598

Journal for the Infertile Woman: wombs coming alive through the Word of God by Tyneise J. Seaborough ISBN: 978-0984123582

Language

Japanese In-Law: words and phrases for day-to-day living by Kenneth Atchity and Keisaku Mitsumatsu ISBN: 978-1970157116

Self-Help

Manage My Emotions: what I wish I'd learned in school about anger, fear and love by Ken Martz ISBN: 978-1735710914

Shift: 4 steps to personal empowerment by Adele Spraggon ISBN: 978-0991936922

Writing Skills

Book Title Generator: a proven system in naming your book by Scott Lorenz ISBN: 979-8646120022

Children's

Have You Seen a Self-Driving Car? by Anna Prakash-Ashton and Elaina Ashton ISBN: 978-0578664514

Novelist Ann Rich Duncan was very grateful for LibraryBub's efforts in promoting her inspirational book about her husband's transformation. "Getting Destination D.C.: a Modern-Day Jonah? onto ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates as a riveting memoir lends credence to the information in our new brochure." She was also impressed with the assistance she got in getting the book to the foreign rights agents. "We'd been wondering how to do just that."

