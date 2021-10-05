Rewarding Self-Help Anthologies Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was established in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed author Joshua Davis remembers the fascination of the library when he was growing up. For him, "it was a magical place where you could walk down the aisles, and you never knew what you might find. It was like an adventure." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of impressive books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have wowed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Notably, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Dancing the Labyrinth by Karen Martin ISBN: 978-0645192209

Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033

Love Poems: Are You the One? by Steve Ryan ISBN: 978-0615937946

Monica's War by Jo Horne ISBN: 979-8545440597

Once in a Blood Moon by Dorothea Hubble Bonneau ISBN: 978-1087903149

Romance

A Miracle or Two for Christmas by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335240

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Amazing Grace (Book Three of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki ISBN: 978-0994790552

Book of 5 by Richard T. ASIN: B095JHSLKW

Lost on a Page by David E. Sharp ISBN: 978-1684337279

Children's

Secret of the Forest: fables for a healthy happy life (Book Two of the Tales of Junah Cat series) by M. R. Neer ISBN: 978-1732217638

Why Is Pono Not Pono Today? by Deb Lewis ISBN: 978-0991483044

Yoga with My Foster Mom by Zoevera A. Jackson ISBN: 978-1735204208



NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Delilah and Others like Her by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335219

Lucy's People: an Ethiopian memoir (Book One of the Saba & Lucy's People series) by Mesfin Tadesse and Ianet Bastyan ISBN: 978-0648828723

Toward Happier Choices by Michael Oborn ISBN: 978-1793809193

Religion & Spirituality

O Beloved: being, becoming and beyond by Shunya Pragya ISBN: 979-8650371922

Self-Help

Business, Life and the Universe: Volume 3 by Corey Poirier ISBN: 978-0986792199

The Happiness Journal: your daily inspirational sips toward reaching happiness by Viet Hung ISBN: 978-1692384937

Share Your Message with the World by Tony Gambone ISBN: 978-0992817381

"The results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive," says author Charles Veley. "The newsletter got great open and click rates!" He's convinced that it's "a great way to increase discoverability".

Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

[email protected]

www.leaderspress.com

SOURCE LibraryBub