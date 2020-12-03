Rewards Network Announces Nationwide Availability of its Online Ordering Platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network , a provider of financing, marketing, and loyalty services to the restaurant industry, today announced a national expansion of its online ordering feature. Until now, the feature was being tested in Tampa and Detroit. Now, Rewards Network restaurants across the US have the ability to enable a seamless experience for customers to place pickup and delivery orders from their favorite loyalty dining platforms such as American Airlines, Caesars Rewards, and United®. It will also enable restaurants to accept orders directly from search engine results via a partnership with Zuppler.

Initial testing in a few local markets successfully found that restaurants experienced an average of $700 in incremental orders per month with online ordering, with others reaching over $2,000. It is expected that the availability of this feature to the nearly 12,000 restaurants in the Rewards Network family will be instrumental for restaurant partners to attract and receive more to-go orders through a restricted-dining COVID winter.

"We're excited to offer a new online ordering experience for Rewards Network customers as they navigate and continue to find ways to attract and build relationships with loyal diners during these tough times," said Linda Bartman, CMO at Rewards Network. "For restaurants that do not typically rely on online ordering but have been forced to pivot their model, our platform will help breakdown the financial barriers preventing them from getting a quick start with online ordering and will help them attract more diners."

With Rewards Network's online ordering solution powered by Zuppler , members of select dining loyalty programs can now place delivery and takeout orders from restaurants directly from their favorite dining rewards site. From there, orders are seamlessly sent to restaurants and members receive rewards, building loyalty to these establishments. Restaurants will be able to accept orders from online searches for "restaurants near me," restaurant profiles on select maps and voice ordering.

This new feature from Rewards Network can run in conjunction with in-house or third-party delivery services to help restaurants gain more to-go orders while paying less on average in fees. Added benefits of the online ordering platform include: a low 10% fee per online order, safe and secure online payments, no service fees to the customer, 24/7 live customer support, restaurants choose who pays the delivery fee, and restaurants can continue to utilize their in-house or third-party delivery drivers.

For more information on Rewards Network's online ordering platform visit https://www.rewardsnetwork.com/landing-page/online-ordering/

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

SOURCE Rewards Network